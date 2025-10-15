Rae Nattie: From backstage glamour to music star

The Ugandan music scene has on its hands another breakout star that’s promising real impact.

Racheal Natukunda, professionally known as Rae Nattie, has transitioned from her established roles within the Ugandan entertainment industry to launch a career as a recording artist.

Previously a fixture behind the scenes as a highly regarded celebrity makeup artist and a visible presence as a video vixen, Natukunda has now released her debut single.

She hopes to make a mark of her own into the country's competitive music landscape.

Transition from Behind the Scenes

Prior to her shift to performing, Rae Nattie was deeply integrated into the local music scene.

For several years, her work as a makeup artist to the stars placed her in close proximity to many of Uganda’s top musicians, where she was responsible for their visual presentation.

Her previous exposure also included appearances as a video vixen in a number of high-profile music videos.

This extensive experience working on the production side of music, she says, has provided her with a familiarity with industry standards and the demands of visual presentation.

The Debut Single and Reception

Natukunda’s first official song, ‘Byotalaba’ which recently debuted, has reportedly generated positive interest within the industry and among the listening public.

The release was accompanied by a high-quality visual component, showcasing a polished production aesthetic.

Industry commentators have noted the confidence and proficiency demonstrated in the initial offering.

One insider remarked on her apparent natural appeal, suggesting she possesses "that natural star power."

The track features "smooth vocals" and a visual style described as sophisticated, aligning with contemporary trends in Kampala’s music production.

The online reaction to the debut has been immediate, with fan commentary flooding social media platforms and indicating strong support for her new direction.

Comments have highlighted her potential to inject a new aesthetic into Ugandan music.

Observers suggest that with her established knowledge of the sector’s visual demands, professional ambition, and demonstrated talent, Rae Nattie is well-positioned to become a major figure in the industry in the coming year, placing existing artists under pressure to maintain their chart positions.