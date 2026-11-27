Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has explained his disagreement with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, citing the army chief's public language and approach to political differences as unfit for a future president.

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has opened up on why he disagrees with Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, saying the army chief's public language and approach to political disagreements are unsuitable for someone aspiring to lead Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opondo, who represents older persons from eastern Uganda in Parliament, said Muhoozi must learn to tolerate criticism, engage those who disagree with him and exercise restraint if he hopes to win public support for his presidential ambitions.

"I don't agree with Gen Muhoozi and the line he is taking and I think many Ugandans may not agree with him in using that type of language," Opondo said on NBS on Thursday.

"Particularly when you are the son of the president, the CDF and (have presidential) ambitions…probably that is not the language you should be using in public."

The former government spokesperson says Muhoozi's position as President Yoweri Museveni's son and head of the military carries responsibilities that demand greater caution in public communication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said those close to the general should advise him against making statements that could alienate potential supporters.

"As far as I am concerned, those are some of the things that we actually need to engage with Gen Muhoozi and say, ‘Brother, you don't need to say this.’ And not just Gen Muhoozi, but also people around him and those around Yoweri Museveni," Opondo said.

Opondo, nonetheless, expressed confidence that Muhoozi could embrace dialogue and build support among Ugandans who currently disagree with his approach.

"I want to believe that Gen Muhoozi may not have serious issues if you want to engage with him about having a civil discourse. I am sure that Gen Muhoozi wants my support if he wants to be president. I am sure he wants the support of the majority," he said.

"That means that he needs to bend backwards and be in the low. Even when you are extremely angry with a person, you bend backwards and have that engagement."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent weeks, Opondo has had a bitter public confrontation with Muhoozi that escalated into threats and demands for an apology.

On November 5, 2026, Muhoozi accused Opondo of insulting him on social media and gave him seven days to apologise on his knees.

"He has been insulting me and I will teach him who I am," Muhoozi wrote on X, referring to the MP by his initials, OO.

Opondo rejected the demand and challenged the army chief to act on his threats. In a response posted on November 6, he said the seventh day of Muhoozi's ultimatum would find him in Mulanda-Ayago, Tororo district, where he wished to be buried.

The exchange grew more heated when Muhoozi reportedly responded that he would attend Opondo's funeral in Mulanda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The confrontation followed Opondo's criticism of the army chief's political ambitions and the conduct of his supporters in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

On October 24, 2026, Opondo questioned why ministers and NRM MPs were rushing to endorse Muhoozi for the 2031 presidential election when Museveni had only recently secured another term.

He argued that the endorsements could amount to a vote of no confidence in Museveni's leadership and warned against ignoring established political procedures.

Opondo also criticised alleged abuses by security agencies. During a parliamentary debate on October 22, he demanded accountability over arrests, disappearances and the treatment of suspects.

His criticism had also appeared in his long-running weekly column in the state-owned New Vision newspaper.

In an article published on October 5, 2026, Opondo defended retired Gen Kahinda Otafiire's criticism of impunity and warned that Muhoozi's path to the presidency faced obstacles that his supporters might be underestimating.