Ugandan musicians Ziza Bafana and Grace Nakimera are locked in a public dispute after Bafana withdrew from the Union Regional Festival, alleging hidden ties to the NRM and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Ugandan musicians Grace Nakimera and Ziza Bafana had a falling-out over a music festival that Bafana claims has links to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

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Bafana publicly withdrew from the Union Regional Festival on Thursday, accusing Nakimera of misleading him about the event's political connections.

In a video posted on social media, Bafana said Nakimera had invited him to participate in what she described as a charity event.

He said he accepted the invitation but changed his mind after attending the festival's launch in Kampala on Thursday.

He said he arrived late for the press conference and discovered that the event had government sponsorship and links to Kainerugaba.

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The singer, who identifies with the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), said his political beliefs would not allow him to participate.

"My sister Grace Nakimera, I want you to understand that I belong to the struggle. I subscribe to NUP, and I am a follower of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu," Bafana said.

"You ambushed me and told me you had a charity show; called the Union Regional Festival and today (Thursday) was meant to be its press conference."

"I came late but on arrival I immediately realised that I did not belong there. I found that the show was sponsored by the government with links to Muhoozi," he said.

He warned Nakimera against involving him in similar activities, stressing that his support for NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi remained unchanged.

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"I love you as my artist but you should know that I do not deal with anything related to the NRM or the ruling government. With all due respect I will not be part of that event," he added.

However, Nakimera rejected Bafana's suggestion that she had ambushed him, revealing that the two had met privately and reached a financial agreement before the event.

In her response, Nakimera said she personally visited Bafana at his home in Makindye, where they discussed his participation and agreed on payment.

Nakimera also questioned why Bafana had not refunded the money before announcing his withdrawal.

"Before you blasted me on the internet and showed how upset you were, why didn’t you first return the money?" she asked.

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She also dismissed any suggestion that her involvement in the festival meant she opposed Bobi Wine.

"Bobi Wine is my guy, by the way, but you are not going to pin certain things that are not of our interest," she said.

"You should have come to my inbox because I also reached out privately. I wish you would return that respect," she added.

The Union Regional Festival 2027 is a nationwide entertainment and cultural initiative launched on November 26 at MOTIV in Bugolobi, Kampala.

The festival, organised by the Union transport network, is expected to tour 17 regions of Uganda in 2027 under the theme Twegatteko – Join the Union Community.

Organisers say the initiative seeks to promote music, culture, business opportunities and community development. It also aims to raise support for vulnerable communities in Karamoja and Sebei.

Several prominent musicians attended the launch, including Eddy Kenzo, Sheebah Karungi, King Saha, David Lutalo, Aziz Azion, Karol Kasita and Cindy Sanyu.

State minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye attended as chief guest.