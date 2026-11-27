President Yoweri Museveni revealed that an Ankole cow sold for $400,000 (Shs 1.72 billion) in South Africa.

President Yoweri Museveni revealed that an Ankole cow sold for $400,000 (Shs 1.72 billion) in South Africa.

An Ankole cow descended from cattle President Yoweri Museveni sold to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sold for a staggering $400,000 (Shs 1.72 billion) in South Africa, highlighting the breed's huge commercial potential.

An Ankole cow descended from cattle that President Yoweri Museveni sold to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has fetched a staggering $400,000 (about Shs 1.72 billion) in South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni revealed the sale following a meeting with Ramaphosa’s son, Andile Ramaphosa, as Uganda and South Africa seek to promote the indigenous cattle breed on the international market.

The president said the herd that Ramaphosa acquired from him several years ago has since grown from 43 to more than 4,000 cattle through breeding.

“Some years ago, President Ramaphosa bought 43 Ankole cattle from me and took them to South Africa through embryo transfer. Today, those 43 have grown to more than 4,000. One recently sold for US$400,000,” Museveni wrote on X.

He identified the animal as a Bugoondo, descended from the original ghee-producing cows, locally known as Enchuundwa, of Jajja Esteri Kokundeka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Museveni did not disclose the identity of the buyer or the date of the sale.

The price points to the commercial potential of Uganda’s indigenous cattle, whose distinctive long horns have attracted breeders beyond East Africa.

Ramaphosa is an established cattle breeder in South Africa, where he raises Ankole cattle at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo province.

Embryo transfer, the breeding technique that enabled him to introduce the cattle to South Africa, involves transferring fertilised embryos from selected donor cows into other cows, which carry the pregnancies to term.

The technique allows farmers to multiply desirable cattle breeds without transporting live animals across borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ankole cattle have formed part of the cultural and economic identity of pastoral communities in western Uganda for centuries.

Besides their distinctive horns, farmers value the cattle for their ability to withstand harsh climatic conditions and survive on natural pastures.

However, the introduction of exotic dairy breeds and crossbreeding has raised concerns about the preservation of indigenous cattle.

Museveni, a long-time advocate of Ankole cattle conservation, believes the breed presents opportunities beyond traditional livestock farming.

He cited beef, milk, high-quality leather and ornamental horns as products with commercial potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This demonstrates the enormous value of our indigenous Ankole cattle for beef, milk, high-quality leather, and their beautiful horns,” he said.

The president added that Uganda and South Africa would continue working together to promote the breed across Africa and the rest of the world.