The event will feature Mexican-inspired entertainment, cocktails, food and fashion.

The event will feature Mexican-inspired entertainment, cocktails, food and fashion.

Kampala’s party lovers are set for a Mexican-inspired experience this Sunday, November 29, 2026, as Don Julio hosts the Tequila Sundowner at Mediterraneo.

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The brunch, which has become a favourite on Kampala’s social calendar, promises an afternoon of music, fashion, food and cocktails as revellers bid farewell to November.

Congolese DJ Banques, who is based in South Africa, will headline the entertainment with a blend of Afrobeats and hip-hop.

Fashion will also form part of the experience, with guests expected to turn up in stylish outfits.

Don Julio will serve its signature cocktails and offer bottle service throughout the event.

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Raymond Karama, brand manager for Don Julio, said the sundowner builds on a series of experiences the brand has hosted throughout the year.

“We are glad that we have been able to curate some of the best experiences for our consumers throughout the year. The Mediterraneo Tequila Sundowner is a continuation of the special experiences we feel our clients should be a part of,” Karama said.

He added that the brand intends to maintain the momentum throughout the festive season.

Organisers have introduced three packages for guests attending in groups.

The Shs 800,000 package includes a food platter for four people and a bottle of Don Julio Reposado or Blanco.

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Guests paying Shs 1.5 million will receive two bottles of Don Julio Reposado or Blanco and a food platter for six people.

The premium package costs Shs 2 million and includes two food platters for eight people and a bottle of Don Julio 1942.