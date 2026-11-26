Activist Praise Aloikin had sought refuge in Kenya prior to Entebbe arrest, HRF reveals

Human Rights Foundation revealed Ugandan activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje sought temporary refuge in Kenya before her re-arrest at Entebbe International Airport. Opoloje was detained upon returning to Uganda following previous charges over social media posts.

Ugandan human rights activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje had sought temporary refuge in Kenya before her latest arrest at Entebbe International Airport, the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) has revealed.

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The international human rights organisation said Opoloje travelled to Kenya over concerns about her safety following her release from Luzira Prison in October 2026.

She returned to Uganda on November 25, 2026, only to be detained upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

Shortly before her detention, Opoloje revealed on X that officials had confiscated her national identity card without explanation.

She said the officials were making telephone calls to a security officer who was expected to collect her.

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Civic organisation Agora Discourse subsequently issued an abduction alert, prompting calls for security agencies to disclose her whereabouts.

Police later confirmed that Opoloje was in custody but dismissed reports that she had been abducted.

The National Citizenship and Immigration Control also defended its officers, saying they had acted lawfully in coordination with security agencies.

However, neither institution disclosed the specific grounds for her latest detention in the statements reported at the time.

According to the Human Rights Foundation, Opoloje sought refuge in Kenya following what it described as her arbitrary detention in September.

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The Makerere University law student was arrested on September 26, 2026, after voluntarily reporting to Namungoona Police Station over a dispute involving a carpet.

Her associates claimed that security operatives used the complaint to lure her to the police station before taking her into custody.

She later appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court, where prosecutors charged her with unlawfully using a SIM card registered in her mother's name.

The arrest followed social media posts in which Opoloje criticised Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, including referring to him as a “cabbage”.

She denied the charge and spent more than two weeks on remand at Luzira Women's Prison before securing bail on October 14, 2026.

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Among her bail conditions was a restriction on travelling outside Uganda without court permission.

It remains unclear whether and how Opoloje obtained permission to travel to Kenya or whether her latest arrest relates to the bail conditions.