Exclusive Madiku Mystery: Inside first look at what Etania and Smirnoff are cooking

Etania has set social media ablaze with a cryptic video featuring Elijah Kitaka and a bold 'Madiku' poster branded by Smirnoff. Set for December 5th, fans are left guessing what this exciting new project entails.

Okay besties, so we’ve all seen it and are wondering the same thing, right...?

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Self-proclaimed Life of the Party Etania set timelines on fire with a cryptic video that has fans and group chats across the city both curious and putting clues together. And here’s how the math is mathing from our end:

In the clip dropped across her socials, Etania gets scooped up by close industry friend Elijah Kitaka then the duo takes a cruise through Kampala with the top down on Kitaka’s sleek Mercedes-Benz convertible before screeching to a pause.

Etania pulls out a bright red poster reading "MADIKU," in one corner and the signature Smirnoff stamped on the other. The social captions directly call out the brand as her “official partner in crime” for whatever is currently in the kitchen.

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Anyone in the loop knows Smirnoff and Etania go way back and the combo really cooked for her "Becoming The Life of the Party," showcase earlier this year.

Naturally, the streets are talking and the itch we can’t scratch yet is who or what on earth is Madiku anyway? Is it a music video, movie, secret party? Or even a new persona for the multi-talented star? One thing for certain is that December 5th is the date to lock in.

Etania describes Madiku as her “newest baby” and invites everyone who loves music, loves to dress up, loves to dance, and was ever told they were "too much" to come be "too much together so maybe there’s another hint in Kitaka’s role.

For now, the details are just coming in but word from the Smirnoff camp is that friends are being invited to "believe." Believe what? No clue. But we know Smirnoff never disappoints. And Etania never lets a party be boring.