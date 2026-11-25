Viral reports from Fatwes TV have identified Kampala businessman Robert Twinomujuni, proprietor of Ideal Hostels, as the owner of two striking mansions in Ntungamo district. Social media interest has spiked over the twin luxury residential properties.

Two imposing mansions of similar architectural design in Ntungamo district have attracted attention on social media after online television channel Fatwes TV revealed details about their reported owner.

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According to Fatwes TV, the luxury homes belong to businessman Robert Twinomujuni, the proprietor of Ideal Hostels in Kampala.

The businessman, whom the outlet referred to as Mr Kobil, reportedly hails from Ntungamo district, where he has invested in residential property.

Fatwes TV claims Twinomujuni has two wives and built a separate mansion for each of them. However, these details have yet to receive independent confirmation.

Twinomujuni is an established businessman with investments in the student accommodation sector in Kampala.

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He owns Ideal Hostels in Kataza, Nakawa, which accommodate students pursuing their studies at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

His hostel portfolio includes Ideal Classic, Ideal Platinum, Ideal Annex and Ideal Platinum Annex.

Fatwes TV also linked the businessman to Kobil petrol stations, although the nature and extent of his investment in the petroleum business remain unclear.

Kobil Uganda began operations in 1999 as the first subsidiary of Kenya-based petroleum company KenolKobil outside its home market.

French energy company Rubis acquired Kobil’s Ugandan assets in 2019 and has since rebranded several of its petrol stations.

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