Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has announced the peaceful passing of her mother, Eve Manjeri Kagoya Bayiga Kadaga, at the age of 92. A former teacher and local leader, Kagoya played a pivotal role in her community and family.

Former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has announced the death of her mother, Eve Manjeri Kagoya Bayiga Kadaga, a former teacher who also served in local leadership.

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Kadaga announced Wednesday that her mother died in her sleep at 5.30am.

“The Sun has set on the life of my beloved mother, Mrs Eve Manjeri Kagoya Bayiga Kadaga. She went peacefully in her sleep at 5.30 AM,” she wrote.

Kadaga said the family would announce funeral arrangements later. She did not disclose the cause or place of death.

Born in 1934, Kagoya grew up in Nabirere Village in Iganga. Her parents were Zedekia and Zewulia Muwanga. Her father served as a lay reader at Idinda Church of Uganda

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She attended Iganga Primary School and later completed her studies at Iganga Teachers’ Training College in 1951.

She married George Wilson Kadaga Madali in 1952 at Bukwenge Church of Uganda. The couple initially lived in Mbulamuti before moving to Entebbe following her husband’s employment there.

Kagoya began teaching at Chadwick Namate Primary School in Entebbe in 1954. In 1970, she returned to Mbulamuti, where she taught at Mbulamuti Primary School and helped manage the family home.

She also served as a women’s councillor and held community responsibilities, including roles on a health management committee and at St Paul Mbulamuti Secondary School.

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In an interview with Daily Monitor, Kagoya credited honesty, hard work and Christian faith with shaping her children’s upbringing.

She recalled encouraging Rebecca to take her education seriously and discussing career ambitions with the children when they returned from school. Her daughter, she said, had wanted to become a lawyer from an early age.

“I encouraged her to study hard,” Kagoya told the newspaper. “Study hard so that you can also grow up to do big things.”