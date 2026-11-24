Paul Kamonyo founded Classic Body and Skin Therapist, also known as The Skin Lords, in March 2022.

Paul Kamonyo founded Classic Body and Skin Therapist, also known as The Skin Lords, in March 2022.

Classic Body and Skin Therapist: How Paul Kamonyo is expanding Uganda’s skincare industry beyond borders

Ugandan entrepreneur Paul Kamonyo is reshaping regional skincare with Classic Body and Skin Therapist, expanding across Uganda and into Kinshasa to deliver affordable, professional aesthetic treatments.

Ugandan entrepreneur Paul Kamonyo is expanding his skincare business across the region as demand for professional skin and aesthetic treatments grows.

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Kamonyo founded Classic Body and Skin Therapist, popularly known as The Skin Lords, on March 8, 2022. The company operates branches in Ntinda-Kiwatule, Jinja and Mbarara in Uganda, as well as Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kamonyo established the business to address challenges such as counterfeit skincare products, misleading beauty advice and limited access to professional treatment.

He sought to build a business that examines clients’ skin conditions before recommending products or procedures.

The company identifies acne, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone and scarring among the most common concerns clients present.

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Its services include medical facials, chemical peels, microneedling, Botox, dermal fillers and laser treatments.

The company also offers hair restoration therapy, massage, stretch mark management and fat freezing.

To support its operations, the clinic has invested in skin analysis machines, laser systems, LED light therapy and other aesthetic equipment.

The company says its team includes a dermatologist and personnel with clinical medicine backgrounds.

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Clients undergo consultations before treatment. The team considers their medical history, allergies, medication and treatment expectations. It also explains potential risks and aftercare requirements.

The company says it has attended to clients who had struggled with acne for more than 17 years. It conducts follow-up consultations to monitor progress and review treatment plans.

Kamonyo’s expansion strategy seeks to reduce the cost of accessing professional skincare services. He believes transport expenses can make treatment unaffordable for clients who travel long distances.

Over the next three to five years, the company plans to open more branches, acquire advanced equipment and introduce new treatments.

These include tattoo removal and advanced laser hair removal. The company also hopes to introduce surgical procedures such as fat transfer and tummy tucks, subject to regulatory requirements and the availability of qualified medical personnel.

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However, recruiting skilled professionals remains one of its challenges. The company has turned to staff training, workshops and supervision to maintain standards across its branches.