Panic as Kyambogo University moves to block 5,700 students from exams over unpaid fees

More than 5,700 students at Kyambogo University face missing their end-of-semester examinations following a strict directive barring unregistered students from exam halls due to unpaid tuition fees.

More than 5,700 students at Kyambogo University risk missing their end-of-semester examinations over unpaid tuition fees, following a directive barring unregistered students from examination rooms.

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In a circular dated November 23, 2026, the university's Vice Chancellor warned that students who have not completed registration will not be allowed to sit examinations, regardless of whether they have attended lectures and completed coursework.

The directive affects 5,708 students who had not registered by November 20, 2026, according to the university.

The Vice Chancellor said the university expects all students to clear their dues and register in line with its fees policy before sitting examinations.

"Please be reminded that YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE EXAM ROOM UNLESS YOU ARE FULLY REGISTERED, AND NO ONE IS PERMITTED TO ALLOW YOU IN," the circular reads.

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The university also warned that students who manage to enter examination rooms without registration will have their results cancelled.

"Should you gain access into the room and write your exams when you are not registered, your results will be canceled," the Vice Chancellor warned.

The university said monitoring teams will move around examination centres to ensure that students whose names do not appear on the Academic Management Information System (ACMIS) examination lists are denied access.

It advised students who cannot pay their fees for genuine reasons to withdraw from their programmes for a specified period.

The directive has drawn criticism from students and their leaders.

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The university’s former guild president Benjamin Akiso accused the administration of punishing students for financial difficulties.

Akiso said the large number of unregistered students points to a wider financial problem rather than indiscipline.

"When over 5,000 students fail to register, the problem is not indiscipline. The problem is systemic," he said.

"It is poverty, It is parents struggling with school fees in this hard economy. It is a system that has made education a privilege for the rich."

Akiso argued that students who have attended lectures, completed coursework and prepared for examinations should not lose an entire semester because of unpaid fees.

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"You cannot punish 5,708 students for being poor," he said.

"An examination is an academic exercise, not a debt collection exercise. Denying a student who has attended lectures, done coursework and prepared for exams the right to sit, is denying them their academic progress and their future," Akiso said.

He proposed that the university allow affected students to sit examinations but withhold their academic transcripts or graduation until they clear their outstanding balances.

Akiso also criticised the threat to cancel examination results, arguing that it could force students to repeat academic work and incur additional costs.

He said the university should consider the circumstances of finalists, students relying on loans and those whose parents have lost their sources of income.

Akiso warned that withdrawing from university could expose students to further financial difficulties, including loss of accommodation, sponsorship and employment opportunities.

He called on the administration to introduce a flexible payment arrangement that would allow students to complete examinations while committing to clear their fees later.

Under his proposal, affected students would sign written commitments or promissory notes to settle their outstanding balances before the university releases their results.

He also demanded an extension of the registration deadline until after examinations and an end to the cancellation of results over financial matters.