A midwife at Kambuga General Hospital in Kanungu District has been remanded until December 2, 2026, over allegations of neglect that resulted in the death of a newborn during labor.

A midwife at Kambuga General Hospital in Kanungu District has been remanded over allegations that she neglected a mother in labour, causing the death of her newborn.

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Mackline Mbabazi is alleged to have been on her phone instead of attending to a woman giving birth, whose newborn fell from the bed and died.

She appeared before Kanungu Magistrates Court on November 23, 2026, facing charges of neglect of duty and doing a rash and negligent act causing death.

The court remanded her until December 2, 2026.

Prosecutors allege that the incident occurred on August 23, 2026, while Mbabazi was on duty at the government hospital.

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An expectant mother had arrived at the facility in labour. According to the prosecution, Mbabazi failed to provide the care required of her.

“At the time the mother gave birth, Mbabazi was reportedly on her phone, and the newborn slid off the bed and died,” the State House Anti-Corruption Unit said.

The unit accuses her of failing to perform a duty required by her employment.

Her arrest followed a complaint raised during the “Expose the Corrupt” campaign in Kanungu District.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit worked with the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to bring her before court.

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