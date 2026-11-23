Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled a major African Union continental roadmap at CPHIA 2026 in Addis Ababa

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled a major African Union continental roadmap at CPHIA 2026 in Addis Ababa

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled a major African Union continental roadmap at CPHIA 2026 in Addis Ababa, setting ambitious 'Three Zeros' targets to eliminate preventable maternal and newborn deaths across Africa.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a continental roadmap aimed at ending preventable maternal and newborn deaths across Africa, where an estimated 180,000 women died from pregnancy-related causes in 2023.

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President Samia unveiled the roadmap on Monday, November 23, 2026, during the Fifth International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2026) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The initiative seeks to strengthen maternal and child healthcare, improve access to skilled health workers and ensure that every African child receives essential vaccinations.

Speaking at the conference, Samia, who also serves as the African Union (AU) Champion for Maternal and Child Health, urged African governments to increase investment in healthcare and strengthen accountability.

“Safeguarding mothers, protecting children and investing in young people are fundamental responsibilities of (our) leadership,” she said.

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She cited a continental report showing that about 180,000 women died from maternal causes across Africa in 2023, alongside 1.18 million newborn deaths.

The Tanzanian leader said these figures showed the urgent need for African countries to improve maternal healthcare and prevent avoidable deaths.

She also reported progress in Tanzania, where a new survey places the maternal mortality ratio at about 75 deaths per 100,000 live births, down from the previously recorded 104.

Samia said recognition from the Gates Foundation had encouraged Tanzania to strengthen its efforts to reduce maternal deaths.

The survey findings are expected to be released in Dar es Salaam on November 26, 2026.

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The new continental roadmap sets three targets for African Union member states, collectively known as the "Three Zeros".

These include zero home deliveries, zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and zero unvaccinated children.

Under the plan, African governments will work towards ensuring that every woman gives birth in a health facility under the care of skilled medical personnel.

The initiative also seeks to improve vaccination coverage and strengthen healthcare services for mothers and newborns.

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Samia called on AU member states to appoint empowered national focal points and include the roadmap's targets in their national health strategies.

She also announced an initial commitment of 60 scholarships to strengthen Africa's specialist healthcare workforce.

The scholarships will support training in midwifery, anaesthesia, obstetrics and gynaecology, and neonatal care.

The programme will also provide short courses and supervised clinical attachments for nurses, midwives and other mid-level health professionals.

The conference brought together several African leaders, including Burundi's President and AU Chairperson Évariste Ndayishimiye, Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo and Rwanda's Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva also attended.

Delegates are discussing ways to reduce Africa's dependence on foreign aid, increase domestic healthcare financing and expand local production of medicines and vaccines.

The AU Champion's Secretariat and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) are expected to hold a high-level dialogue in Addis Ababa on November 24, 2026, to discuss implementation of the roadmap.

On the sidelines of the conference, President Samia also held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan.