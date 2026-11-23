Ugandan gospel musician and businessman Mungu Feni has secured two major nominations at the 2026 Zikomo Africa & Caribbean Global Awards in Dar es Salaam, earning international recognition for both his gospel music and entrepreneurial achievements.

Ugandan gospel musician and businessman Mungu Feni has secured two nominations at the 2026 Zikomo Africa & Caribbean Global Awards, earning recognition for his achievements in music and entrepreneurship.

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The West Nile-born artist, whose real name is Benard Feni, will compete for Best Zikomo Gospel Artist of the Year and Best Zikomo Entrepreneur of the Year at the awards ceremony scheduled for December 9, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

His nominations place him on the same awards platform as some of Africa's biggest musicians, including Nigerian stars Davido and Wizkid, Tanzania's Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba, and Congolese singer Fally Ipupa. The artists are nominated in different categories.

The ceremony will take place at Superdome Masaki, with public voting open until November 30, 2026.

Feni faces competition from Rwanda's Tonzi and Zambia's Chileshe Bwalya, among other gospel musicians. His nomination in the entrepreneurship category recognises his business activities, particularly his involvement with Euro Gold Refinery Limited.

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The double recognition marks another milestone for the musician, who has built a growing presence in the African gospel industry while pursuing business ventures.

Despite his relatively short music career, Feni has collected several awards across the continent.

His breakthrough came through songs such as Favour, an Amapiano-influenced gospel track that attracted attention beyond traditional gospel audiences.

In 2025, he joined forces with Ugandan gospel singer Pastor Wilson Bugembe to release Mungu, a collaboration that strengthened his presence in the local music industry.

His music has since attracted more than three million online streams, although he has yet to hold a major public concert.

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Feni's success has also extended beyond Uganda. He won the West Nile Artist of the Year title at the Royal Gospel Music Awards for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025.

He later secured the Best New Star Gospel Artist award at the 2025/2026 Shining Stars Africa Awards in Rwanda.

In 2026, he received the Artist of the Year award at the Prestigious Personalities Awards in Accra, Ghana, and the Best Gospel Artist Content Creator of the Year title at the Africa Content Creators Awards in Kigali.

His growing ambitions have also taken him into Nigeria's music industry.

Earlier this year, Feni worked with Nigerian guitarist and producer Fiokee and music producer Skerz Beatz on two singles. The production project reportedly cost more than Shs300 million.

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Outside the recording studio, Feni has invested in business and community development, earning recognition for his entrepreneurial activities.

At the 2026 Ghana Merit Awards in Accra, he received the CEO/Entrepreneur of the Year award, while his Mungu Feni Foundation won Best NGO/Foundation of the Year.

He also received the Best Innovative and Extraordinary Entrepreneur 2026 award from the Uganda National Innovative Graduates Wealth Creation Association.

Through his foundation, Feni supports education, youth empowerment and humanitarian activities, with particular attention to communities in the West Nile region.

The foundation has also received recognition as the Best Community Transformation Organisation in East Africa.

His latest nominations offer another opportunity to strengthen his international profile as both a gospel musician and entrepreneur.

The Zikomo Africa & Caribbean Global Awards recognise achievements in entertainment, business and other fields, bringing together personalities from Africa and the Caribbean.

For Feni, winning either category would add another international honour to his growing collection of awards.