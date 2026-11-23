Over four thrilling days at Kalagala Falls, the 2026 Nyege Nyege Festival brought together thousands for a vibrant showcase of music, film, and Ugandan culture. Powered by Uganda Waragi, over 300 acts delivered non-stop energy across seven distinct stages.

Over four unforgettable days from November 19 to 22, the 11th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival transformed Adrift Overland Camp at Kalagala Falls into a massive celebration of music, cinema, and Ugandan identity. Uganda Waragi stood at the heart of the experience with a dynamic showcase championing homegrown creativity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the spirit of the four-day Festival, Roy Tumwizere, Senior Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited, said:

“As Uganda Waragi, our goal was to celebrate the creativity, community, and unapologetic spirit that make Nyege Nyege unlike anything else. Seeing thousands of Ugandans and global guests come together at Kalagala Falls to embrace our music, film, and culture is a proud reminder of what happens when we raise a glass to the people who make this country’s spirit truly theirs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Thursday’s arrivals to Sunday’s sunset finale, the SO UG Stage served as the festival's cultural pulse. Festivalgoers kicked off the revelry with refreshing Uganda Waragi-infused slushies before braving Friday’s rains for powerhouse live sets by Maro, Jackie Chandiru, and The Mith backed by the AkaDope Band, alongside electric deck sessions from Akio, Selekta Jeff masterfully emceed by Sheila Salta and Jokweez.

Saturday’s climax merged sound with live cinema. True to the Wakaliwood Edition theme, revelers became on-camera extras in a live film shoot while the Zonke Collective melted away the afternoon heat with rolling Afro-house grooves at the SO UG Stage. By nightfall, a high-energy Piano Parade takeover saw Lil Stunner, Etania, and Linus Sydny unite thousands in synchronized dance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Variety was the flavour of the festival with over 300 acts performing across the grounds. Suuna Ben closed down the Dark Star stage with his standard kinyanyanyanya mix, pulling in anyone ready to wave a branch in party spirit. Sunrise, River Club and Hakuna Kulala kept their own frenetic pace, never letting up all through.

And for those who needed a breather, The Village (stage) offered something rare: yoga, somatic healing, and a chance to recharge before diving back into the beautiful chaos. Responsible drinking was part of the rhythm too, with a dedicated hydration tent, distributed water stations and game area keeping revellers steady across the grounds.