Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I has reappointed former premier Bernard Tungwako Ateenyi as Prime Minister of Tooro Kingdom. The move follows the resignation of Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, aiming to restore unity after recent royal disputes.

The Omukama of Tooro Kingdom, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has reappointed Bernard Tungwako Ateenyi as prime minister, four years after he left office.

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Tungwako replaces Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, who resigned on Saturday, November 21, 2026, citing growing divisions within the kingdom.

The king announced the appointment during an extraordinary meeting of the kingdom's Supreme Council (Orukurato) at Mucwa headquarters in Fort Portal City on Monday, November 23.

Tungwako, a businessman and former civil servant, previously served as Tooro's prime minister under the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

Announcing his return, Omukama Nyabongo said he had consulted widely before making the decision. He explained that the Supreme Council would first consider the appointment before Tungwako nominates members of his cabinet.

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The proposed cabinet will also require the council's approval before the new administration takes office.

“After confirming the Prime Minister and his cabinet, they will come up to Karuziika for the swearing-in ceremony,” the Omukama said.

Tungwako's return comes at a difficult time for Tooro Kingdom, which has faced leadership disputes since the death of King Oyo in August 2026.

The former premier served in the kingdom's administration for seven years until August 2022. Born in Kitagwenda district, Tungwako has experience in public administration and kingdom affairs.

Following the installation of Omukama Nyabongo in September, Tungwako joined an 11-member advisory committee tasked with guiding the new monarch through the leadership transition.

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His appointment now places him at the centre of efforts to restore unity within the kingdom.

Rwomiire, whom the new king had reappointed on October 5 for a six-month transition period, resigned barely seven weeks into his assignment.

In a statement posted on his X account, Rwomiire said he had decided to step aside to allow the kingdom to heal and reconcile.

“Tooro has become increasingly polarised, and I am deeply concerned that the divisions within our Kingdom are diverting attention from our shared responsibility to serve the people,” he stated.

He argued that the kingdom's unity and collective interests should take priority over personal ambitions and political positions.

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His resignation left the kingdom without a prime minister at a time when the new monarch was still establishing his administration.

Tungwako now faces the challenge of forming a cabinet and managing the kingdom's affairs amid calls for reconciliation.