Meet Rodney Shots, the young Ugandan turning an iPhone into a career

Ugandan videographer Director Rodney Shots has overcome financial difficulties to build a music video production career using an iPhone 13 while supporting 400 schoolchildren through his Drive Me Back to School initiative.

Ugandan videographer Director Rodney Shots, 23, has built a career in music video production using an iPhone 13 despite financial challenges.

Rodney Shots left school after Senior Four but developed his videography skills with guidance from Director Spy and Director Edrine Paul.

The Wakiso-born video director has worked with Tenge Tenge, Mikie Wine, Noel Goes Crazy and several businesses in Uganda and Dubai.

Through his Drive Me Back to School charity initiative, Director Rodney Shots has supported 400 children with scholastic materials.

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At 23, Ugandan videographer Director Rodney Shots is building a career in music and commercial video production using an iPhone 13, proving that expensive equipment is not always necessary to turn talent into a source of income.

Born on July 7, 2003, in Wakiso district, Rodney grew up in Ssala, Kyiwunya, where financial struggles affected his education. He completed primary school at Kavumba Church of Uganda Primary School but spent a year out of school because of financial difficulties.

In 2019, he joined St Mary's Secondary School in Kavumba before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his studies. He later transferred to King Solomon's High School in Mityana, where he reached Senior Four before financial challenges forced him to abandon formal education.

However, his interest in videography, which began during his school years, offered him another path.

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Rodney spent his school holidays learning how to shoot and edit videos. His brother, Director Spy, helped him understand the basics of videography, while Director Edrine Paul inspired him to take the profession seriously.

With limited resources, Rodney turned to his iPhone 13 to produce videos instead of waiting to acquire professional cameras.

His efforts have since earned him opportunities to work with Ugandan entertainers, including social media personality Tenge Tenge, for whom he serves as an official video director, and musician Mikie Wine.

He has also handled projects for Apple Furniture, Sozo Properties, Rent Line Management, Classic Skin Clinic and Dubai-based Zamzam Electronics.

One of his career highlights came when he filmed Noel Goes Crazy, a content creator and Adidas brand ambassador, during his visit to Uganda.

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Director Rodney Shots

Rodney used his iPhone 13 for the assignment, an experience that strengthened his confidence in mobile videography.

His music video portfolio includes Ndi Believer and Munange by King Believer, Katungulu by Kakosham, Lutuwe by Chief Medie and You and Me by Brandy Official.

Rodney also credits Director Edrine Paul and H.E. Micah for supporting his career. Through their connections, he had an opportunity to meet the Katikkiro of Buganda.

Despite his growing presence in Uganda's creative industry, Rodney has maintained an interest in helping disadvantaged children, drawing inspiration from his own struggle to remain in school.

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Through his charity initiative, Drive Me Back to School, he has provided scholastic materials to 400 children.

The initiative seeks to support learners whose families struggle to afford basic school requirements.

Having experienced similar difficulties, Rodney hopes to help children remain in school and pursue opportunities that were beyond his reach.

He now plans to expand his work beyond mobile videography, collaborate with international brands and support other young people seeking careers in the creative industry.

He also hopes to build stronger professional networks and create opportunities for upcoming videographers.

For Rodney, his iPhone 13 has become more than a communication device. It is the tool through which he has built professional relationships, produced music videos and entered Uganda's competitive entertainment industry.

His journey shows how mobile technology can offer young Ugandans an entry point into the creative economy, even when financial challenges limit access to professional equipment.