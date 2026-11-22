At the Uganda Waragi-sponsored SO UG stage, Etania and Sheila Gashumba took turns behind the decks, playing popular hits and dance music that kept festivalgoers on their feet.

Ugandan entertainers Ssuuna Ben, Etania and Sheila Gashumba kept revellers dancing through the night as Nyege Nyege Festival entered its third day at Kalagala Falls in Kayunga District.

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The trio delivered energetic DJ performances on Saturday, November 21, 2026, entertaining crowds with different music styles across the festival grounds.

At the Uganda Waragi-sponsored SO UG stage, Etania and Sheila Gashumba took turns behind the decks, playing popular hits and dance music that kept festivalgoers on their feet.

Etania, popularly known as the Life of the Party, brought her trademark energy to the stage, mixing familiar songs with dance favourites.

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She also interacted with the crowd throughout her performance, encouraging revellers to dance and sing along.

Sheila Gashumba followed with her own DJ set, showing off her growing interest in music entertainment beyond her work as a media personality and socialite.

Gashumba kept the crowd engaged with her selection of tracks as revellers danced under the colourful stage lights.

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The SO UG stage remained one of the busiest entertainment spots during the night, attracting festivalgoers eager to enjoy Ugandan music and performances.

Elsewhere, popular DJ and radio personality Ssuuna Ben entertained revellers at the Dark Star stage.

Known for his unique music mixes, Ssuuna Ben delivered a performance that drew crowds looking for a different sound.

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His set offered a change from the music playing at other stages, giving revellers more options as they moved around the festival grounds.

The three entertainers were among the highlights of Saturday's programme, which featured performances from several Ugandan and international artists.

This year's Nyege Nyege Festival kicked off on November 19 and concludes on November 22, 2026.

The 11th edition has brought together more than 200 artists across seven stages, with performances covering electronic music, reggae, traditional sounds and live music.

Held under the theme "The Wakaliwood Edition", the festival has also introduced film, fashion, art and adventure activities alongside its music programme.

The event has attracted revellers from Uganda and beyond, with visitors enjoying performances and activities along the banks of the River Nile.