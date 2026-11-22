Some of the kingdom's properties pending compensation incluDE land occupied by Makindye Military Barracks, the Court Martial and the Lubigi Sewage Treatment Plant.

The Buganda Kingdom has welcomed the government's decision to compensate it for properties confiscated decades ago but called for the settlement of the remaining debt and regular payment of rent for government facilities occupying kingdom land.

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In a statement issued on November 22, 2026, Buganda's minister of Information and kingdom spokesperson, Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, said the compensation had enabled the kingdom to expand its health, education and community development programmes.

Kitooke said the government had started honouring its financial obligations following years of negotiations over properties seized during the 1966 attack on the kingdom under former President Milton Obote.

The kingdom said it lost several properties during the attack. Although the government restored traditional kingdoms in 1993, it continued to occupy some of the properties despite Buganda holding legal titles.

This prompted the kingdom to file court cases against the central government before the two sides entered negotiations.

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Among the properties covered by the compensation agreement is Muteesa House in London, which the government confiscated and sold.

Others include Plot 52 on Kampala Road, which former President Idi Amin's government donated to the Muslim community and which now houses King Fahad Plaza.

The kingdom also listed land occupied by Makindye Military Barracks, the Court Martial and the Lubigi Sewage Treatment Plant.

"The compensation runs into billions of shillings. We are happy that the Government has started honouring its obligation to restore the Kingdom’s properties through compensation," the statement reads.

Kitooke said the payments had helped the kingdom finance its annual budget and invest in public services.

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He cited the construction of Health Centre IV facilities at Busimbi in Mityana district, Mukungwe in Masaka district and Buikwe district.

The facilities have been named Muteesa II in memory of Muteesa House in London, one of the properties for which the government compensated Buganda.

The kingdom said the health facilities would improve access to medical services in communities that have struggled with limited healthcare infrastructure.

It has also used the funds to organise medical camps and blood donation campaigns.

In education, Kitooke said the compensation had enabled Buganda to expand the Kabaka Education Fund, which provides bursaries to needy learners.

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The kingdom said more than 20,000 children currently benefit from the programme, covering primary, lower secondary and upper secondary education.

Buganda has also invested part of the compensation in acquiring more land, including property at Mutundwe Hill, to strengthen its asset base.

However, Kitooke said the government still owes the kingdom money under the compensation arrangement.

"We call upon the Government to pay the remaining debt and to pay rent regularly and on time for the installations it has on Kingdom land, so that Buganda can invest more in grassroots projects such as ‘Mwanyi Terimba’, which can uplift people out of poverty," the statement reads.

The kingdom said it intends to introduce more development programmes in its 2027/2028 budget if the government fulfils its outstanding financial obligations.

Buganda has for years sought the return of properties and assets taken over by the central government following the abolition of kingdoms in 1967.