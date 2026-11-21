Ugandan comedian Amooti Omubalanguzi experienced a dream weekend after fan-backed TikTok fundraisers generated over Shs91 million, allowing him to purchase a Toyota Alphard and target a Toyota Hiace 'Drone'.

Comedian Allan Mujuni, popularly known as Amooti Omubalanguzi had a dream weekend, securing two new vehicles following fans' cash contributions.

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On Saturday Amooti paid cash for a Toyota Alphard and announced plans to secure another Toyota Hiace better known as a Drone.

The comic visited Success Motors in Nakawa with his daughter Coco Must Shine, comedian Mikey Seems 2 Funny and Banana Resort founder James Semakadde.

Semakadde handed him Shs30 million, which he had contributed during Mikey’s fundraising broadcast the previous night.

Success Motors founder Yasin Katwere also called in from South Africa and confirmed a Shs25 million discount on a vehicle bought from his dealership.

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Amooti chose an Alphard, using Semakadde’s Shs30 million alongside the discount to complete the purchase.

Katwere also pledged to give the comedian an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa.

Amooti said he still wanted a ‘Drone’ to support his work. He said he had received offers from other sellers and would use money raised through Bruno K’s fundraiser to make a down payment.

The Alphard purchase followed separate fundraising broadcasts that together attracted more than Shs91 million.

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Bruno K’s stream raised Shs51.27 million after running from Thursday evening until about 11am on Friday. Individuals and businesses contributed during the broadcast, which faced repeated interruptions after users reported it for alleged violations.

Mikey then hosted his own TikTok fundraiser on Friday night, raising more than Shs40 million. Semakadde’s Shs30 million contribution accounted for most of that total.