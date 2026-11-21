Omusuuga still awaits apology from rebel sons, hopes to reconnect with Komuntale, Queen Mother

Tooro clan head Omusuuga Charles Akiiki Kamurasi reveals he is still waiting for an apology from his sons following the tense royal succession dispute. He remains open to reconciliation with Princess Komuntale and Queen Mother Best Kemigisa.

The head of Tooro's Babiito royal clan, Charles Akiiki Kamurasi, has said he is still waiting for his sons to apologise for challenging his authority during the succession dispute that followed King Oyo's death.

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Kamurasi, who holds the title of Omusuuga, or chief prince of Tooro also revealed that he has not communicated with Princess Ruth Komuntale or Queen Mother Best Kemigisa since the burial of the late monarch in September.

Speaking in an interview with FatwesTV, Kamurasi said he was willing to reconcile with all members of the royal family, including those who opposed the selection of King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.

He maintained that his actions during the succession process were guided by his responsibility to ensure the kingdom continued functioning after Oyo's death.

"When the king passed away, I had to assume responsibility to start organising the kingdom for a proper send-off of the king." he said.

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Kamurasi's leadership came under challenge during the succession dispute when some of his sons publicly opposed his handling of the process and questioned his authority to lead the Babiito clan.

The disagreement emerged as rival groups within the royal family disputed the selection of Oyo's successor.

Some members of the family accused Kamurasi of acting without sufficient consultation and sought to replace him as head of the clan.

Kamurasi, however, believes his sons were influenced by people who wanted to interfere with the kingdom's affairs.

"Regarding my sons who spoke up against me and tried to replace me, they were misled and those who misled them will be accountable to God one day," he said.

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"Now they are quiet because they understand."

The Omusuuga revealed that since the stand off, only one of the sons who challenged him had approached him to seek forgiveness.

He insisted that he held no personal grudge against the others but expected them to acknowledge their actions.

"I have no problem forgiving them; but only one has come to me to apologise. When they come to me and apologise I will accept their apology," he said.

Dismisses disputed King Oyo will

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Kamurasi also rejected claims that the late King Oyo left a will determining who should inherit the throne.

The alleged will became a major point of contention after Oyo's death, with Princess Komuntale and other members of his immediate family maintaining that the late monarch had made provisions concerning his biological son's succession.

Those claims challenged the process undertaken by the Babiito clan to select a new king.

Kamurasi dismissed the document and accused those behind it of seeking financial gain.

"Whoever wrote that will they were referring to was just making money. It was not true and not in accordance with Tooro culture," he said.

No communication with Princess Komuntale

Turning to Princess Ruth Komuntale, Kamurasi said the royal family remained ready to welcome her despite her opposition to the coronation of the new king.

Komuntale was among the most prominent critics of the succession process.

She questioned the decision to select a new monarch before her brother's burial and maintained that his wishes should have been respected.

She also did not attend Nyabongo's coronation.

Kamurasi said her absence was unfortunate but insisted that she remained a member of the royal family.

"Princess Komuntale too is a member of the royal family and unfortunately, she never showed up during the coronation of the new king," he said.

"Actually, she is now an American because she is married there. But the door remains open if she wants to come because she is our daughter and a cousin to the current Omukama."

Omusuuga said he did not know whether Komuntale was staying at her residence in Kitumba or in Kampala.

"I have not heard from her since we buried the late Omukama," he said.

"Up to now we have not heard from her; there is no communication at all."

Palace gates remain open to Queen Mother

Kamurasi also addressed his relationship with Queen Mother Best Kemigisa, who publicly protested the manner in which the succession process unfolded.

Kemigisa had accused those involved in selecting Oyo's successor of denying the family sufficient time to mourn.

In a statement issued after the burial, she said a committee was formed to choose a new king only hours after Oyo's death.

She also complained that rival announcements concerning the throne were made before her son's burial, causing distress to the family.

Kemigisa said she had hoped that succession questions would be addressed after Oyo had been laid to rest.

Kamurasi, however, insisted that he had no personal conflict with her.

"I have also not heard from the Queen mother," he said.

"Nonetheless, there is no misunderstanding between us. She too is a member of the family, a widow to the late Omukama and the mother of the former king."

He added: "She is still our wife although we have no contact with her."

The Omusuuga said Kemigisa remained welcome at the palace whenever she wished to return.

"Should she wish to come, the palace gate is open," he said.

The succession dispute also drew opposition from Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, one of Tooro's most senior royal figures, who questioned the handling of the succession following Oyo's death.

Her position added weight to concerns raised by Kemigisa and Komuntale about the timing and legitimacy of the process.

The disagreement centred on whether the Babiito clan should proceed with selecting a successor while the late king's immediate family was still preparing for his burial.

The dispute exposed divisions between relatives who supported the clan's authority to select the new monarch and those who wanted Oyo's alleged will and the interests of his biological son considered.

King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I was eventually crowned in September 2026.