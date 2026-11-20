Students seeking government sponsorship at Uganda’s public universities and other tertiary institutions for the 2027/28 academic year have until December 31, 2026, to submit their applications.

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Makerere University has announced that the application process opened on November 9, 2026, and will run for nearly two months.

In a notice to head teachers of A-Level schools registered with the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), the university's Academic Registrar said applications must be submitted online through the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board (PUJAB) portal.

The university will not accept manual or hard-copy applications.

Schools will submit applications on behalf of their students, while candidates who completed A-Level in 2024 and 2025 and wish to reapply can submit their applications directly.

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Each applicant must pay a non-refundable fee of Shs57,000 through a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)-designated bank.

The payment requires a Payment Reference Number (PRN), which applicants or school administrators must generate through the online system.

The sponsorship opportunities cover Makerere University, Makerere University Business School, Kyambogo University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Gulu University, Busitema University, Muni University, Kabale University, Lira University, Soroti University and Mountains of the Moon University.

The Uganda National Institute of Teacher Education and other tertiary institutions also feature in the government sponsorship scheme.

According to the notice, school administrators can submit students' details directly through the online portal or download an Excel template, complete it offline and upload it.

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New school administrators must first complete an access form available on the portal and have it stamped by their schools.

They must then send a scanned copy to pujab.support@mak.ac.ug or deliver it to Office 302, Level 3, Senate Building, Makerere University.

The university will send login credentials to the administrator's registered email address and telephone number.

Applicants must provide personal information, parents' details, home district, disability status where applicable, and their O-Level and A-Level index numbers and examination years.

Each student must also select six programmes under national merit, four under the district quota scheme and four choices for tertiary institutions.

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The national merit scheme considers candidates based on academic performance, while the district quota scheme provides another route to government sponsorship based on district eligibility and applicable selection rules.

Students have been advised to review their programme choices before submission because the selections will determine the courses for which they can compete.

They should also consult their school careers teachers and check previous admission cut-off points to guide their choices.

After submitting applications, schools will receive confirmation through the system.

They must download the acknowledgement form, print it and obtain the head teacher's signature and school stamp.

The completed form must reach Makerere University through the designated email address or Office 302 at the Senate Building by December 31, 2026.

The university has also made a user guide, admission information and the Joint Admissions Board booklet for other tertiary institutions available online.

Applicants can access the information through the PUJAB application portal or Makerere University's website.