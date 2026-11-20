Singer Bruno K successfully raised Shs51.27 million through an overnight TikTok live stream to buy veteran comedian Amooti Omubalanguzi a new car, overcoming repeated broadcast suspensions and campaign rivalry.

Singer Bruno K has raised Shs51.27 million towards buying comedian Amooti Omubalanguzi a new car in a TikTok fundraiser that ran from Thursday evening into Friday morning.

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The broadcast ended at about 11am on November 20, 2026, with individuals and businesses hosted on the stream pushing contributions beyond the Shs50 million target.

The fundraiser faced repeated interruptions. The organisers said, groups of users reported the broadcast for alleged violations, prompting TikTok to take it down several times.

The campaign had also drawn controversy over who should lead it. Social media personality Mikey Seems 2 Funny had sought to hold his own fundraising broadcast.

However, Amooti and comedian Robert Kawuki, popularly known as Ssenga Ssebbanga, who initiated the campaign, selected Bruno K to spearhead the effort. The decision is believed to have angered some of Mikey’s supporters.

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After reaching the target, Bruno K thanked contributors and those who stayed through the interruptions.

“It does not matter how long it took but we did it and we have proved that Amooti is great,” he said.

Amooti also thanked those who supported the effort, saying their involvement had encouraged others to contribute. He also swiped at those who tried to fail the campaign.

“We also thank the people who tried to frustrate this campaign because that is what energized others to make it happen,” Amooti commented

Bruno K said the team would rest before visiting a car bond to secure the vehicle. He added that fundraising would continue through visits to companies, organisations and individual supporters.

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The campaign began with Ssebbanga’s appeal to recognise Amooti’s generosity and contribution to younger entertainers while he is still alive.

Ssebbanga pledged Shs2 million and recalled how Amooti housed, fed and mentored performers, including Kapere and Full Stop. He argued that supporting others had consumed money the veteran comedian could otherwise have spent on himself.

He also remembered Amooti transporting aspiring entertainers in an old Toyota Celica, sometimes squeezing a large group into the car to reach performances.

“We are not doing this because he is needy, but we are giving back to him while he still lives,” Ssebbanga said when launching the appeal.

The initiative attracted interest from entertainers including Mikey and singer Dax Vibez, alongside fans who credited Amooti with shaping their childhood memories.

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Amooti, whose real name is Allan Mujuni, built his career through Amarula Family and later New Amarula Family. His work spans stage comedy, television skits, music, acting and radio.