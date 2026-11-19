Nyege Nyege Day 1: What to know about tickets, weather, parking and entertainment

Nyege Nyege 2026 has officially opened at Kalagala Falls for four days of music, culture, and film. Here is everything you need to know on Day 1 regarding rain forecasts, ticket promos, parking, and stage setups.

The wait is over! Nyege Nyege Festival 2026 has officially kicked off at Kalagala Falls, with the gates open, stages running and revellers arriving for four days of music, culture and adventure.

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The festival, which runs from November 19 to 22, has attracted music lovers from Uganda and beyond. With more than 200 artists expected across seven stages, the weekend promises plenty of entertainment.

For those still planning to attend, here is what you need to know about the weather, tickets, parking and drinks.

Nyege Nyege 2026: Day one

Weather: Prepare for possible rain

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The sun is shining at Kalagala Falls on the opening day, but revellers should not assume the weather will remain dry throughout the festival.

According to the event update, weather forecasts indicate a 50 to 60 per cent chance of rain. Visitors should prepare for possible showers, especially those planning to camp over the weekend.

Comfortable shoes, light raincoats and waterproof bags could come in handy. Those planning to wear white trainers may want to reconsider, as muddy grounds could make moving around difficult.

Tickets: A chance to win free entry

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For anyone who has not secured a festival ticket, there is still a chance to get one through a promotion involving Uganda Waragi.

According to the event update, visitors travelling along the Jinja highway can stop at Shell Ambercourt, where purchasing four bottles of Uganda Waragi offers a chance to win a free Nyege Nyege ticket.

However, the promotion does not guarantee a ticket with every purchase. Those interested should confirm the offer's availability and terms at the station.

Parking: Arrive early or share transport

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Parking conditions at Kalagala Falls appear manageable on the opening day, although the situation could change as more revellers arrive.

The number of vehicles is expected to increase as the festival progresses, particularly when more weekend visitors make their way to the venue.

Travelling with friends in one vehicle could help reduce parking difficulties. Visitors should also follow directions from parking attendants to avoid delays when entering or leaving the grounds.

Drinks: Several stations across the festival grounds

Festivalgoers will not have to walk long distances to find refreshment points, with several drinks stations set up across the venue.

The event update indicates that cocktail stations are available near the entrance and at different locations throughout the festival grounds.

A dedicated Uganda Waragi cocktail bar has also been set up at the UG Main Stage, alongside other drinks stations serving different options.

Visitors are encouraged to stay hydrated and drink responsibly throughout the event.

Entertainment: Seven stages and more than 200 artists

Music remains the main attraction at Nyege Nyege, with performances expected across seven stages throughout the four-day event.

This year's programme includes electronic music, reggae, live bands, traditional sounds and performances by artists from Uganda and other countries.

The 2026 edition also introduces a Wakaliwood film experience, turning parts of the festival grounds into a movie set where revellers can become part of a film production.