Chosen Becky announced that she is having twins

Chosen Becky announced that she is having twins

Ugandan singer Chosen Becky has sparked mixed reactions after announcing she is pregnant with twins, just six months after welcoming her fifth child, Zaabu. The scan at Wandegeya Imaging Centre confirmed she is five weeks along with her sixth and seventh children.

Ugandan singer Chosen Becky has drawn mixed reactions among fans after announcing that she is pregnant with twins, just six months after welcoming her fifth child.

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The singer, whose real name is Rebecca Kukiriza, shared videos from Wandegeya Imaging Centre on Wednesday, where a scan showed that she was carrying twins at about five weeks.

Becky celebrated the news, shouting that her husband, Abdul Ssekajja, was about to become a Ssalongo, a Luganda title given to a father of twins.

She was also informed that she could learn the babies' sexes later in the pregnancy, at around five months.

However, her announcement divided social media users, with some congratulating her while others questioned the frequency of her pregnancies.

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The videos attracted thousands of comments, including jokes about her growing family and concerns about her health.

Chosen Becky

One Instagram user, Natura Zari, joked: "She is no longer a singer but a producer."

Another user welcomed the news, writing: "I just know this woman is gonna have joy in her old years when sons and daughters are working for her."

Others questioned how soon Becky had conceived after her last delivery.

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Another user wondered: "How many kids does she have?"

One commenter, Majonapac, contrasted Becky's pregnancies with her own struggle to conceive.

"And there's me with 0. Oh God," she wrote, before wishing the singer well.

The announcement comes barely six months after Becky welcomed her daughter, Zaabu Ssekajja Kukiriza, in May 2026.

The birth brought her reported number of children to five. If the current pregnancy progresses to the birth of both twins, the singer would become a mother of seven.

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The latest news has also revived discussion about Becky's past claims that she struggles to prevent pregnancy despite using contraceptives.

In June 2025, the singer opened up about what she described as "super fertility", saying she conceived with ease even while using family planning methods.

She explained that after giving birth to her first child in 2020, she opted for an intrauterine device (IUD) to prevent another pregnancy.

Chosen Becky and her husband Abdul Ssekajja

However, she discovered three months later that she was pregnant.

Becky said a doctor attributed the pregnancy to her high fertility and advised her to terminate it. She underwent the procedure but described the experience as painful.

She later tried a contraceptive implant but claimed she became pregnant again within two weeks. She said this led to another termination.

She later tried a contraceptive implant but she became pregnant again within two weeks. She said this led to another termination.

The singer said further medical consultations convinced her to abandon family planning methods.