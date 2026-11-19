Princess Ruth Komuntale has defended the removal of 22 cows from Tooro's Karuzika Palace, clarifying that the animals were personal gifts to her late brother King Oyo rather than ceremonial royal cattle.

Princess Ruth Komuntale has defended the removal of 22 cows from Karuzika Palace in Fort Portal, saying friends gave the animals to her late brother, King Oyo, as personal gifts.

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Komuntale’s Instagram post responded to social media commentator Andrew Irumba, who claimed that a group he linked to Queen Mother Best Kemigisa had taken the cattle on November 17, 2026. Irumba described the animals as Enkorogo z’Omukama, cattle kept for the reigning king and used in ceremonies such as Empango, the coronation anniversary.

Komuntale said the family had lawfully recovered the cows. She shared a copy of a letter dated November 17, 2026, in which Prince Patrick Mpuuga asked Charles Kamurasi, the head of Tooro’s Babiito royal clan, to help release 27 cows that Mpuuga said belonged to King Oyo.

Mpuuga wrote that Oyo had asked him to help look after some of his private property. He said David Sabiiti, whom the letter identified as an agriculture minister, had offered to oversee the transfer with help from Moses Tumusiime, also known as Mainuka.

Komuntale said Kamurasi approved the transfer after earlier attempts to recover the cattle failed. A handwritten note on the letter records that 22 of the 27 cows were taken. Komuntale alleged that someone had stolen the other five while they were on the palace grounds.

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The letter records the request for the cattle’s release. Ownership of the herd remains disputed.