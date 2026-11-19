Tausi Coaches lists fares from Kampala to 15 destinations, ranging from Shs30,000 to Shs45,000.

Tausi Coaches lists fares from Kampala to 15 destinations, ranging from Shs30,000 to Shs45,000.

Passengers traveling between Kampala and Mbarara will now pay Shs40,000 on Tausi Coaches, based on the operator's newly released 15-destination fare chart. The revision aligns with broader regional increases triggered by rising fuel costs across western Uganda.

Passengers travelling from Kampala to Mbarara will pay Shs40,000 on Tausi Coaches, according to the company’s fare chart. The operator lists Shs30,000 for Masaka and Shs45,000 for Bushenyi-Ishaka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The chart covers 15 destinations. Masaka has the lowest listed fare, followed by Kinoni at Shs35,000.

Tausi Coaches lists Shs40,000 for Mbirizi, Kyazanga, Katovu, Lyantonde, Kaguta Road, Kageti and Sanga. Passengers heading to Kashaka, Itendero, Kabwohe or Rwentuha will pay Shs45,000, the same fare as Bushenyi-Ishaka.

The Mbarara and Ishaka fares match the revised rates the United Bus Owners Association announced for routes from Kampala to western Uganda. The association’s rates took effect on November 14, 2026. It cited rising fuel costs for the increase.