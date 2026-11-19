Tausi Coaches Announce New Bus Fares for Kampala-Mbarara Routes
Passengers travelling from Kampala to Mbarara will pay Shs40,000 on Tausi Coaches, according to the company’s fare chart. The operator lists Shs30,000 for Masaka and Shs45,000 for Bushenyi-Ishaka.
The chart covers 15 destinations. Masaka has the lowest listed fare, followed by Kinoni at Shs35,000.
Tausi Coaches lists Shs40,000 for Mbirizi, Kyazanga, Katovu, Lyantonde, Kaguta Road, Kageti and Sanga. Passengers heading to Kashaka, Itendero, Kabwohe or Rwentuha will pay Shs45,000, the same fare as Bushenyi-Ishaka.
The Mbarara and Ishaka fares match the revised rates the United Bus Owners Association announced for routes from Kampala to western Uganda. The association’s rates took effect on November 14, 2026. It cited rising fuel costs for the increase.
The Tausi Coaches chart gives no start date for its fares. It lists booking contacts for Kampala, Masaka, Mbarara and Ishaka.