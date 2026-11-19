MPs protest extra bank charges as NIRA rolls out new ID verification system

Ugandan MPs have challenged new costs and delays facing bank customers under NIRA's updated national ID verification system, while government officials defend the security measures.

Members of Parliament have questioned fresh charges imposed on bank customers seeking identity verification as the government introduces a new system to fight fraud and protect personal information.

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The concerns follow a directive requiring banks and other financial institutions to connect their systems to the National Security Information System (NSIS), managed by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

Under the arrangement, banks must verify customers' identities through NIRA's database using their national identification numbers (NINs), rather than relying on details read from physical identity cards.

Internal affairs minister Ephraim Kamuntu defended the changes during Parliament's sitting on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, saying the system would strengthen security, privacy and personal data protection.

However, Jinja South Division East MP Paul Mwiru challenged the new requirements, arguing that they had created unnecessary difficulties for Ugandans seeking banking services.

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Mwiru said financial institutions should continue using customer information collected through the old national identity cards instead of demanding fresh verification.

He complained that customers now face additional expenses and delays when banks direct them to NIRA for confirmation letters.

"You have added an extra burden to Ugandans and creates extra charges. If you go to NIRA, it is not easy to get the required confirmation letters," Mwiru said.

Kamuntu acknowledged that the transition had moved slower than expected because banks and telecommunications companies must upgrade their technology to support the new verification process.

He revealed that NIRA had provided integration guidelines to 107 partners, but only 10 were using the system by October 28, 2026.

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The Uganda Bankers' Association also informed the government that several banks were still installing biometric readers needed to operate the system.

Kamuntu explained that customers whose identity cards cannot be verified at a service point can have their details checked through NIRA's secure channel.

Alternatively, they can obtain a Confirmation of Information Letter to support the transaction.

The explanation prompted further concerns from Katikamu County North MP Denes Sekabira, who questioned why customers should pay for verification services initiated by financial institutions.

Sekabira warned that banks and microfinance institutions could transfer the cost of upgrading their systems to customers through additional charges.

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He argued that financial institutions should have the necessary equipment to verify customer information without placing extra costs on those seeking services.

Despite the complaints, deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa supported the new verification measures, saying they would strengthen Uganda's fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

Tayebwa linked the changes to efforts to protect Uganda's international financial reputation following reforms that helped the country leave the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in February 2024.

He said criminals had previously exploited forged national identity cards to conduct illegal financial transactions, exposing Uganda to international scrutiny.

According to Tayebwa, stronger identity verification would help prevent similar abuses and protect the country's progress in combating financial crime.