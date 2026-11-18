A roadside billboard bearing the portrait of Tooro's new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been vandalised in Kyegegwa District

A roadside billboard bearing the portrait of Tooro's new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been vandalised in Kyegegwa District

Tooro Kingdom leadership has strongly condemned the defacing of a billboard featuring King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I in Kyegegwa District. Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomire Akiiki warned that growing societal polarization threatens respect for the revered cultural institution of Obukama.

Tooro Kingdom has come out with a strongly-worded condemnation of the vandalism of a roadside billboard bearing the portrait of King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I in Kyegegwa District, warning that growing divisions threaten respect for the kingdom's cultural institutions.

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The kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomire Akiiki described the incident as a disturbing sign of intolerance and urged the public to respect the institution of Obukama despite disagreements over its leadership.

The billboard, located along the Mubende highway in Kyegegwa, was defaced with spray paint by unidentified people. Photographs of the damaged portrait circulated on social media on November 18, 2026, attracting criticism from supporters of the new monarch.

"The defacing of a poster depicting the King of Tooro Kingdom in Kyegegwa is a disturbing reflection of the growing polarisation within our society," Rwomire said in a statement

"Such an act of vandalism is not only senseless and deeply regrettable but also demonstrates a troubling disregard for our cultural heritage and the dignity of the institution of Obukama."

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"Differences of opinion are inevitable, but they must never become an excuse for disrespect, intolerance or the destruction of symbols that represent our shared history and identity," he said.

He called on the public to condemn the incident and place the kingdom's interests above personal disagreements.

Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki

"We must rise above our differences and recognise that the institution of Obukama is greater than any individual, disagreement or division," Rwomire added.

Following the vandalism, several social media users condemned the destruction while others suggested it could be linked to political disagreements or the succession dispute.

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Journalist Blessing Brenda, who shared photographs of the damaged billboard, said cultural leaders deserved respect regardless of personal opinions.

"Our cultural institutions and leaders deserve basic respect," she wrote.

Other commentators defended Nyabongo, arguing that he should not face hostility because of disagreements surrounding his selection.