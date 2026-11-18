Uganda and Tanzania agreed to speed up the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and standard gauge railway at State House Entebbe.

Uganda and Tanzania agreed to speed up the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and standard gauge railway at State House Entebbe.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Samia Suluhu Hassan have pledged to fast-track the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and standard gauge railway. With EACOP past 93% completion, both nations aim to unlock new regional energy and trade corridors.

Uganda and Tanzania have agreed to speed up work on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the standard gauge railway (SGR) after talks between presidents Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Samia Suluhu Hassan.

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The two leaders met at State House Entebbe on November 18, 2026, as Hassan began a two-day state visit to Uganda. Museveni said the oil pipeline was 93.9 per cent complete. He said the two countries would move faster to finish it and bring it into service.

The pipeline will carry crude oil from Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields to a marine terminal near Tanga, on Tanzania’s Indian Ocean coast, for export. The two leaders also discussed plans to turn Tanga into a regional energy hub. In August, Uganda’s foreign affairs ministry said the plans included oil storage, refining and distribution.