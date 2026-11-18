A roadside billboard bearing the portrait of Tooro's new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been vandalised in Kyegegwa District

A roadside billboard bearing the portrait of Tooro's new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been vandalised in Kyegegwa District

A roadside billboard of Tooro's new King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I has been defaced in Kyegegwa District, exposing ongoing public debate and lingering tensions over the contested royal succession following King Oyo's death.

A roadside billboard bearing the portrait of Tooro's new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been vandalised in Kyegegwa District, raising concerns about lingering divisions within the kingdom following the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

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Photographs shared on social media on November 18, 2026, show the billboard along the Mubende highway covered in spray paint, obscuring parts of the monarch's image including his entire face .

The incident has sparked mixed reactions, with some residents and social media users condemning the destruction while others link it to the disputed succession that followed Oyo's death in August.

"It is truly disappointing to see this roadside billboard in Kyegegwa along the Mubende highway, featuring His Majesty Rukirabasaija Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, defaced and spray-painted like this. Our cultural institutions and leaders deserve basic respect," wrote journalist Blessing Brenda, who first shared photographs of the damaged billboard.

She described the incident as an attack on the dignity of traditional institutions.

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The photographs attracted reactions from supporters of the new king and those who remain loyal to his predecessor.

One user, JC Kaboyo condemned the vandalism while acknowledging his continued attachment to the late monarch.

"No please, this is too much... Please the people of Tooro King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I is an innocent and humble man," the user wrote.

Another user, Vianney Adyeri, accused some critics of directing their anger towards the new king because of their loyalty to Oyo.

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"People are hating an innocent man for claiming that they loved king Oyo," he wrote.

Others warned against turning cultural institutions into centres of political confrontation.

A roadside billboard bearing the portrait of Tooro's new king, Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, has been vandalised in Kyegegwa District

"Very bad energy comes in when culture is politicised, it's evidently a vice in Uganda's communities!" wrote another Kica.

Some users questioned whether the vandalism was connected to the succession dispute.

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One commentator suggested that the billboard could have been targeted because of a politician whose name appeared alongside the king's portrait.

"There's a possibility of a political fight against the MP who put the portrait and added his name on it," wrote one Amooti.

The billboard appeared to have been sponsored by Hon Tom Bright Amooti, the Member of Parliament for Kyaka Central County

Our efforts to get a comment from the legislator were fruitless as his known numbers were switched off.

Another questioned why a traditional leader needed roadside publicity.

"What would a cultural leader be doing on billboards? Is he that idle and seeking popularity in his own subjects or?" wrote one Zangizayo.

The incident could reflect lingering sentiments over the selection of Nyabongo as Oyo's successor.

Nyabongo, formerly known as Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, was selected by the Babiito royal clan and crowned in September 2026, weeks after Oyo died of cancer in the United States.

His selection faced opposition from some members of the late monarch's immediate family, including Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and Princess Ruth Komuntale.

They questioned the succession process and maintained that Oyo had left a will concerning his biological son's inheritance of the throne.

The dispute intensified during preparations for Oyo's burial, with Kemigisa later accusing those involved in the succession process of denying the family sufficient time to mourn.

Nyabongo has since sought to establish his leadership and has dismissed criticism of his reign as "background noise".