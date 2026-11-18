Most shops and arcades in downtown Kampala remained closed on Wednesday morning

Most shops and arcades in downtown Kampala remained closed on Wednesday morning

Kampala traders keep shops closed as Nabbanja calls second meeting

Downtown Kampala remained silent on Wednesday as traders maintained a total shop shutdown from Owino to Kisekka. Business owners await a crucial 4pm meeting between KACITA leadership and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja over disputed URA tax policies.

Most shops and arcades in downtown Kampala remained closed on Wednesday morning as traders awaited a second meeting with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja over tax assessments, customs delays and enforcement by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

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The shutdown stretched from Owino and Kikuubo through Nakasero and Kisekka, extending a strike that began on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) chairman Isa Ssekito said Nabbanja had invited traders’ representatives for further talks at 4pm on Wednesday.

During an online meeting with traders on Tuesday night, Ssekito briefed them on an earlier engagement with the prime minister, URA officials and other stakeholders.

He said the discussions covered delays in clearing imported goods, with traders complaining that some consignments remained in warehouses for months.

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They also challenged the assessment of textiles by weight and accused URA officers of violent enforcement.

According to Ssekito, the talks raised the possibility of changing the disputed kilogram-based textile assessment system. However, he did not announce a final government decision.

He also said he had confronted a URA official identified as Sharifa over her enforcement methods. Ssekito claimed the commissioner general had raised the possibility of reassigning her.

Ssekito then asked traders to vote on whether shops should remain closed until the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting. Most participants supported continuing the shutdown.

He criticised traders who reopened on Tuesday afternoon, saying their decision weakened solidarity. Although he acknowledged that he had no authority to punish them, he expressed disappointment.

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Tuesday’s strike closed shops in several downtown arcades, including Skylight, Dembe, Bypass, Nabukera, Pentagon and Qualicel. Traders and workers sat outside locked premises as they waited for direction from their leaders

KACITA had called for a month-long shutdown over customs clearance delays, tax assessments and rising business costs.

An earlier meeting with URA on November 10 collapsed after traders objected to a requirement to surrender their mobile phones. KACITA also declined a November 16 meeting, citing short notice.

The protest has divided the business community. The National Entrepreneurs and Traders Association declined to join, arguing that closures would deepen losses while negotiations continued.