Savanna Fibre plans to extend its broadband network to one million additional homes across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in 2027.

Savanna Fibre plans to extend its broadband network to one million additional homes across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in 2027.

Savanna Fibre has announced plans to connect one million additional homes across Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania by 2027. The expansion targets underserved towns and residential areas beyond major urban centres.

Broadband provider Savanna Fibre plans to connect its network to one million additional homes in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in 2027 as it seeks to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet.

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The company announced the expansion on November 16, 2026, in Cape Town, South Africa, ahead of the Africa Tech Festival, which ends on November 19.

Savanna says the project will focus on towns and residential areas that have had limited access to fibre internet. The company wants to extend its services beyond major cities and wealthy neighbourhoods, where most fibre connections remain concentrated.

The expansion will more than double its current network coverage, which stands at just over one million homes. Savanna expects its fibre network to reach more than two million homes by the end of 2027.

According to the company, engineers have completed the network designs, with construction scheduled to take place throughout the year.

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Savanna Telecom (Africa) Limited chairman Rashmi Shah said the investment seeks to address the high cost and limited availability of reliable internet in African communities.

He questioned why families in cities such as Gulu in northern Uganda and Mwanza in Tanzania should pay more for internet services than those in Johannesburg or London.

Shah argued that internet access has become essential for education, trade and healthcare. He said the company wants to make broadband affordable for communities that established providers have overlooked.

The announcement comes as Savanna reports more than 250,000 active home internet subscribers across Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya. However, the company has not disclosed how many subscribers it serves in each country.

Savanna also claims to control 56 per cent of Uganda's fibre-to-the-home market and 41 per cent of Tanzania's. These figures come from the company's internal assessments and have not been independently verified.

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In Uganda, fixed internet services still account for a small share of the telecommunications market.

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), the country had about 196,000 active fixed internet subscriptions in the third quarter of 2025.

By June 2026, Uganda had recorded 19.7 million active mobile internet subscriptions and 49 million active mobile subscriptions.

The figures highlight the dominance of mobile internet, which remains the main way Ugandans access online services.

Savanna entered Uganda's telecommunications market in February 2024 with three employees.

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The company says its workforce has since grown to more than 2,100 direct and contracted workers across the three countries.

It also reports investments exceeding $108 million and says it has installed more than 16,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable. Another 8,000 kilometres are under construction.

The proposed expansion comes as Uganda tightens oversight of fibre network installation.

Under UCC regulations that took effect on January 1, 2026, telecommunications operators must secure approval for their network deployment plans before beginning installation.

The regulator introduced the requirements following complaints about poorly arranged cables and the duplication of utility poles, particularly in Kampala and surrounding areas.

Savanna will have to comply with these requirements as it extends its network in Uganda.

The company says its existing investors have pledged additional funding, while lenders have agreed to provide debt financing for the project.

It is also preparing to complete its first equity fundraising exercise to support expansion beyond East Africa. However, Savanna has not disclosed the amounts involved.

Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer Wuhan FiberHome International Technologies will continue supporting the network expansion.

FiberHome has supplied cables, network equipment and engineering services to Savanna since the company began operations.

Naky Pei, FiberHome's regional head for Africa, said the company sees opportunities for broadband growth in East Africa and will continue working with Savanna under agreed contracts.

Savanna provides home and business broadband alongside mobile services through brands such as SavWiFi and SavGo.