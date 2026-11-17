Discovering Uganda's rich mineral reserves is only the first step. Pearl Bank's Carolyn Andama explains why formalising small-scale miners and providing tailored, stage-specific financing are critical to transforming underground potential into broad economic prosperity.

By Carolyn Andama

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By Uganda’s mineral story is entering an important new chapter. For years, attention has focused on what lies beneath our soil: gold, iron ore, copper, cobalt, graphite, rare earth elements, lithium, limestone and other minerals with applications in construction, manufacturing, clean energy and advanced technologies.

But discovering minerals is only the beginning, the bigger economic question is what happens after discovery. How does an artisanal miner become a properly organised enterprise? How does that enterprise acquire equipment, increase production, meet environmental and regulatory requirements, process its minerals, find reliable buyers and attract commercial capital?

That is where finance becomes critical. The financing challenge facing artisanal and small-scale mining enterprises cannot be solved simply by offering miners more loans. Mining businesses require different forms of capital at different stages of development. Financing is therefore better understood as a journey rather than a single transaction.

Different stages require different capital

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At the earliest stage, an operator may be prospecting, undertaking geological assessments and securing licences. Conventional commercial bank debt may not be appropriate because cash flows are uncertain and the resource may not yet have been proven.

Seed capital, grants, risk capital and government-supported programmes can play an important role. Once a commercially viable resource has been established, the financing requirement changes. A miner may need to prepare the site, acquire excavators, crushers and processing equipment, recruit workers and meet environmental and regulatory requirements. Equipment finance, leasing, asset-backed lending and development finance become increasingly relevant.

As production begins, businesses need working capital to pay workers, purchase inputs, transport minerals and bridge the period between production and payment by customers. Trade finance, production loans and other short-term facilities can support this stage.

When an enterprise develops established buyers, export contracts and reliable production records, further financing possibilities emerge. Purchase-order financing, invoice discounting, supply-chain finance, letters of credit and off-take-backed structures can allow lenders to finance the transaction and its cash flows, rather than relying exclusively on traditional collateral.

Pearl Bank already offers trade-finance solutions including invoice discounting, LPO financing, export and import finance, guarantees and letters of credit. These instruments illustrate the broader range of financing available as enterprises become more formal and commercially organised.

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From informal miner to bankable enterprise

Formalisation should not be viewed simply as another regulatory obligation. It can become the bridge between mining and finance.

A registered business with clear ownership, proper licences, environmental compliance, production records, bank accounts, financial statements and documented buyer relationships presents a very different risk proposition from an informal operation whose production and revenues cannot easily be verified.

For financial institutions, this transition matters enormously. Banks finance businesses based on their ability to understand, measure and manage risk. Good records make cash flows visible. Formal contracts make transactions financeable. Insurance reduces certain operational risks. Off-take agreements improve revenue predictability. Proper governance builds confidence among lenders and investors.

The journey from informal miner to bankable enterprise can therefore unlock much larger pools of capital.

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We also need innovation in financing

Banks must adapt too. Mining cannot always be financed using structures developed for conventional commerce. The sector has particular risks, including geological uncertainty, volatile commodity prices, substantial equipment requirements, foreign-currency exposure and, in some cases, long periods before investments generate cash.

This creates opportunities for partnerships involving commercial banks, government, development finance institutions, mining companies, insurers and investors.

Blended-finance structures can use concessional or risk-sharing capital to absorb risks that commercial lenders cannot prudently take alone. Equipment leasing can reduce the upfront cost of mechanisation. Off-take agreements can provide predictable cash flows against which financing can be structured. Warehouse-receipt and supply-chain structures can improve access to working capital.

The objective should be straightforward: match the right capital to the right stage of the mining enterprise.

Beyond extraction

Uganda’s ambition should ultimately go beyond extracting minerals. The mineral value chain moves from exploration and mining through processing and value addition to manufacturing and markets. Financing must follow that value chain.

When miners become enterprises, processors emerge. When processors grow, manufacturing opportunities develop. Around them come transporters, equipment suppliers, engineers, laboratories, insurers, exporters and many other businesses.

That multiplier effect is where mineral wealth begins translating into broad economic prosperity.

For Pearl Bank, whose purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans, the opportunity is therefore larger than financing extraction. It is about supporting sustainable Ugandan enterprises capable of participating across the mining value chain.

The minerals beneath our feet represent potential wealth. But potential alone does not create employment, taxes, exports or prosperous communities.

That happens when geological discoveries are transformed into productive enterprises and when those enterprises can access the capital, technology, markets and financial expertise required to grow.

Discovery tells us what is beneath the surface. Finance can help determine how much economic value we create from it.