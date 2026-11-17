Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened political analyst Ronald Leonard Egesa with a 10-year prison sentence and a military trial, following Egesa's arrest after a Kampala radio broadcast.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened political analyst Ronald Leonard Egesa with a 10-year prison term and trial before the Court Martial, days after armed men seized him from a radio station in Kampala.

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In posts on X on November 17, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba named Egesa while threatening military trials for people he described as agents of foreign media.

“For foreign agents, agents of foreign media they shall be tried by the Court Martial. Like Egesa,” he wrote.

In a separate post, he added: “The ten year prison sentences start with Egesa. More will follow.”

The development follows Egesa’s reported seizure on November 13, 2026, after a political talk show on Akaboozi FM. Radio One said armed men in civilian clothes took him from the car park the two stations share and drove him away in a white van.

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On November 16, police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma confirmed that Egesa was under arrest. However, he could not identify the agency holding him, disclose his location or explain the allegations against him, according to The Observer.