Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has restored retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu's military rank ahead of his General Court Martial appearance. Elwelu was previously demoted to private following allegations of subversive activities in eastern Uganda.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says he has restored retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu’s military rank, weeks after announcing that he had reduced the former deputy army chief to a private.

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In a statement on X, Gen Kainerugaba said Elwelu would face the General Court Martial as a lieutenant general.

“I was very, very angry with Elweru some weeks ago. I demoted him to a private. I was ready to do much worse,” Kainerugaba wrote.

“I now restore his rank as a Lt.General of our great army. He will face the Court Martial with his restored rank.”

On October 27, Gen Kainerugaba announced Elwelu’s demotion and accused him of betraying the country.

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