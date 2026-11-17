Gen Kainerugaba restores Elwelu’s rank ahead of court martial
The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says he has restored retired Lt Gen Peter Elwelu’s military rank, weeks after announcing that he had reduced the former deputy army chief to a private.
In a statement on X, Gen Kainerugaba said Elwelu would face the General Court Martial as a lieutenant general.
“I was very, very angry with Elweru some weeks ago. I demoted him to a private. I was ready to do much worse,” Kainerugaba wrote.
“I now restore his rank as a Lt.General of our great army. He will face the Court Martial with his restored rank.”
On October 27, Gen Kainerugaba announced Elwelu’s demotion and accused him of betraying the country.
Security forces took Elwelu into custody in Soroti on November 2, 2026. The army accused him of involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilise eastern Uganda. Elwelu served as deputy chief of defence forces between 2021 and 2024.