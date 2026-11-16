Gen Kainerugaba Breaks Social Media Silence to Reaffirm 2031 Presidential Ambitions
The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says he has taken a short break from social media to prepare for political victory in 2031, renewing his message about Uganda’s next leadership contest.
Col Chris Magezi, the acting director of defence public information, shared the statement on X on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces.
“I have taken a short break from social media. I am preparing myself for our inevitable victory in the politics of the country. The young people will win in 2031,” Gen Muhoozi said.
Gen Muhoozi, who is also senior presidential adviser for special operations, has already announced plans to seek the presidency in 2031.
The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which Gen Muhoozi chairs, has begun mobilising support for his bid. On September 1, 2026, its leaders launched an endorsement campaign at the civic organisation’s offices in Nakasero, Kampala.