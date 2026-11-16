Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has explained his recent social media break, revealing it is part of his preparation for an inevitable political victory in the 2031 elections.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says he has taken a short break from social media to prepare for political victory in 2031, renewing his message about Uganda’s next leadership contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Col Chris Magezi, the acting director of defence public information, shared the statement on X on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces.

“I have taken a short break from social media. I am preparing myself for our inevitable victory in the politics of the country. The young people will win in 2031,” Gen Muhoozi said.

Gen Muhoozi, who is also senior presidential adviser for special operations, has already announced plans to seek the presidency in 2031.