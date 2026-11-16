Absa completes acquisition of Standard Chartered Uganda retail, wealth business

David Wandera, the Absa MD (C), Moses Rutahigwa - Director private personal and business banking and Henry Tumusiime is the Human Capital Director at Absa Bank Uganda

David Wandera, the Absa MD (C), Moses Rutahigwa - Director private personal and business banking and Henry Tumusiime is the Human Capital Director at Absa Bank Uganda

Absa Bank Uganda has finalised the acquisition of Standard Chartered Uganda's retail and wealth banking unit, absorbing 162 staff members, taking over the Forest Mall branch, and expanding its wealth management services.

Absa Bank Uganda has completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda’s retail and wealth banking business, expanding its customer base and strengthening its position in the country’s personal and wealth banking market.

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The deal, first announced in 2025, was concluded following the successful migration of Standard Chartered retail and wealth customers to Absa.

The transaction also brings 162 former Standard Chartered employees into Absa, adding expertise in relationship management, financial advisory and personalised banking.

Absa said customers transferred under the deal will retain their existing products and services while gaining access to its branch network, ATMs and digital banking platforms.

The bank will continue supporting customers who need help with account access, digital banking registration, cards and other services during the transition.

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Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director David Wandera said the acquisition forms part of the lender’s broader retail growth strategy.

“This acquisition is an important step in our strategy to grow Absa's retail banking business in Uganda,” Wandera said.

“It strengthens our position in the market and creates opportunities to deepen customer relationships, particularly in affluent and wealth banking.”

He said the bank will now focus on combining the strengths of both institutions to improve services and support future growth.

The expanded business will cover transactional banking, savings, lending, investment products and relationship banking.

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David Wandera, the Absa MD

Absa has also invested in wealth management and digital technology ahead of the integration.

Among the new services is Absa Wealth, which combines financial advice, investment products, specialised lending, multi-currency banking and access to both local and international investment opportunities.

The bank has also upgraded its digital platforms to give customers more control over their finances and allow them to access services remotely.

Absa said the investments are intended to give customers more options in how they manage their money, whether through physical branches, relationship managers or digital channels.

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The acquisition also brings Standard Chartered’s Forest Mall branch into Absa’s operations, adding another service point for customers who have moved to the bank.

With the integration now complete, Absa says its focus will shift to consolidating the enlarged retail business and building stronger customer relationships.

Absa Bank Uganda has completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Uganda’s retail and wealth banking business

“Growth is not about serving more customers but rather about becoming more relevant to their financial lives,” Wandera said.

“Our investments in wealth management and digital banking reflect that ambition.”

Absa Bank Uganda is part of Absa Group Limited, one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

The Ugandan operation now has 40 branches, 114 ATMs and 32 cash deposit machines across the country.

The bank offers retail, business, corporate and investment banking services and is regulated by the Bank of Uganda.