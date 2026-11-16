Museveni set to commission King Oyo Foundation; Buziga, Fort Portal museums to house late king’s memories

President Yoweri Museveni will serve as patron and guest of honour for the official launch of the King Oyo Foundation next month. The foundation plans to turn late King Oyo's Buziga palace into a cultural museum and gateway to a main facility in Fort Portal.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to preside over the official launch of the King Oyo Foundation next month as the family of the late Tooro monarch announces plans to convert his Buziga palace into a museum.

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The foundation, established to preserve the legacy of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, will be officially launched at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, starting at 2pm.

The announcement was made on Monday, November 16, during a press conference at Kampala Sheraton Hotel, where members of the royal family and the foundation's board unveiled plans to preserve the king's belongings and support cultural and community projects.

Former Tooro Prime Minister Nyabongo Rwakijuma, who serves as the foundation's chief executive officer, confirmed that Museveni had agreed to serve as its patron.

“We are deeply honoured by His Excellency's support,” Rwakijuma said in his address.

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The President is also expected to attend the December launch as guest of honour.

The foundation will hold a separate launch ceremony in Tooro, although organisers have yet to announce the date and venue.

King Oyo Foundation media launch

Buziga palace to become museum

One of the foundation's major projects will involve converting Oyo's former residence in Buziga, Kampala, into a cultural and historical attraction.

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The palace will serve as an entry point to the King Oyo Tooro Museum, whose main facility will be established at Kitumba in Fort Portal.

Rwakijuma said the family wanted to preserve the property rather than abandon or sell it following the monarch's death.

“King Oyo was residing in Buziga and where the king resides is a palace. We therefore want to utilise that palace. We do not want to abandon or sell it off. We want to utilise it as an additional cultural asset,” he said.

“The aim is to boost tourism sites in the country. We are converting the Buziga into part of the museum. The main museum will be in Kitumba Fort Portal but Buziga will be the gateway.”

The museum will preserve photographs, royal artefacts, historical documents, speeches, audiovisual recordings and personal belongings from Oyo's life and reign.

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Rwakijuma said the facility would also document Tooro's history, traditions and cultural institutions.

The foundation plans to use modern technology, interactive exhibitions and educational programmes to make the collection accessible to young people, researchers and tourists.

“We also want the Museum to be a place of reconciliation,” he said.

King Oyo Foundation media launch

Royal family calls for unity

Prince Patrick Mpuuga Akiiki, who represented the royal family at the press conference, said the foundation would help relatives turn their grief into meaningful projects.

He said the family wanted to honour the values Oyo promoted during his reign, particularly peace and unity.

“Instead of continuously mourning and grieving, we want to translate this into something that will bring purpose and meaning to many lives,” Mpuuga said.

“The former king was loved by the whole world. He loved peace, and that is why as members of the royal family we shall also pursue peace and we proudly associate with this cause.”

Rwakijuma also urged those involved in preserving Oyo's memory to put aside their differences.

“King Oyo's memory must never become a reason for division. It must become a bridge across our differences,” he said.

The appeal follows disagreements within the royal family over succession following Oyo's death.

The foundation said it respects Tooro Kingdom, its leadership and traditions, and intends to work with the kingdom and the government.

Talent Africa boss joins foundation board

Talent Africa Group chief executive Aly Allibhai, who has joined the foundation's board for a two-year term, pledged to use his experience in events and marketing to attract partners.

He said he worked closely with Oyo during the Empango celebrations and other cultural events.

“I saw how proud he was of Tooro and how much he wanted young people to share its culture to the world,” he said.

He thanked Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and Princess Ruth Komuntale for their commitment to preserving the monarch's legacy.

Allybai said his work would focus on partnerships, events and marketing to attract public participation and help make the foundation financially sustainable.

The foundation has also invited members of the public to volunteer, support its projects and register for the December launch through its official website, www.kingoyofoundation.org.

Other projects planned

Besides the museum, the foundation intends to pursue several projects previously announced by Queen Mother Kemigisa.

These include the King Oyo International Stadium, a research and teaching hospital with cancer and HIV research centres, and a model farm at Bugaaki.

The proposed stadium would support young athletes, while the hospital would focus on treatment, medical training and research.

The model farm would promote agricultural education, innovation and modern farming methods.

Oyo died in the United States on August 27, 2026, aged 34, after battling angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

He had ruled Tooro for nearly 31 years after ascending the throne at the age of three in 1995.