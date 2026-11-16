Jimmy Akena's motorcycle crash sparks fresh fears among Lango elders

Elders in Lango have urged Uganda People's Congress (UPC) president Jimmy Akena to give up his passion for high-speed motorcycles following a crash in Masaka, warning that his adventurous lifestyle could cost him his life.

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Akena, 59, who represents Lira East Division in parliament, survived the accident while returning from a long-distance motorcycle trip to South Africa, according to ChimpReports.

The expedition, dubbed "Know Your Continent", took Akena and other Ugandan bikers through Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe before reaching South Africa.

Although he survived the crash, some elders in his home region believe the incident should serve as a warning to the politician, who is also the son of former president Milton Obote.

Grimes Okello, an elder in Lango, said Akena should reconsider his priorities and avoid activities that expose him to unnecessary danger.

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“At his age, Akena should be prioritising his life above adventure,” Okello said.

“Many people have died because of biking and we don’t want to lose him.”

Another elder, Patricia Achan, urged Akena to dedicate more time to his political duties rather than risk his life on motorcycle expeditions.

“It’s time to focus on providing leadership in his area and leave adventure to younger and stronger people,” Achan said.

She also warned that his death would leave a painful gap in his family.

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“Akena has a young family which still needs him,” she said.

The concerns come as Akena continues to lead UPC, one of Uganda's oldest political parties, which retains a strong political following in Lango.

His love for powerful motorcycles places him among a growing number of Ugandans who take part in organised biking expeditions across East Africa and beyond.

Groups such as Pearl Bikers Africa and Free Bikers Uganda have helped popularise long-distance motorcycle tourism. However, fatal accidents involving experienced riders have raised questions about the risks.

In September 2026, Ugandan physician and epidemiologist Dr Steven Asiimwe died after colliding with an oncoming truck in Tanzania's Tanga region. He was riding alongside members of the Free Bikers and Ride Safe Group.

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Another prominent rider, nature photographer and videographer Saad Byakuleka, popularly known as Saad Shots, died in April 2025 following a head-on collision with a boda boda rider at Bugonga Junction in Entebbe. Both riders died.

These deaths have renewed concerns about motorcycle safety on highways where riders share the road with heavy trucks, buses and other vehicles.

Uganda recorded 26,044 road crashes in 2025, which claimed 5,383 lives and left thousands injured.

Police have repeatedly blamed speeding, reckless overtaking, drink-driving, distracted driving and failure to observe traffic rules for many of the accidents.