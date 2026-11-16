I will not accept Kizza Besigye's body - Winnie Byanyima

Winnie Byanyima has warned the Ugandan government against letting her husband Dr. Kizza Besigye die in detention, revealing his severely deteriorating health and demanding immediate bail for proper medical care.

Winnie Byanyima, the wife of detained opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, has warned the government against allowing her husband's health to deteriorate to the point of death, saying she will not accept being called to collect his body from detention.

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Byanyima issued the warning on Sunday, at a press engagement at her home in Kasangati, Wakiso District, where she expressed concern over her husband's failing health and the reported ongoing talks with government officials to secure his release.

She said Dr Besigye, who was healthy when he was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in November 2024, can no longer walk without support or write because of serious physical weakness.

"They must not give me a message that Kizza Besigye is dead, come and take his body. No, no, no; that will not be acceptable," Byanyima said.

"We have pleaded and pleaded for him to be granted bail like any other Ugandan; they have refused. Are they waiting for him to die?"

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Besigye remains in a worrying condition, according to Byanyima, who described a man who now relies on crutches and another person's support to move around.

"He is still very weak. He was arrested when he was a healthy man doing his business in Nairobi. Today, he is a man who cannot walk…he uses crutches. He needs someone to walk next to him," she said.

Besigye collapsed at the Kampala High Court

She also revealed that Dr Besigye has lost the ability to write, with his right hand showing little movement.

"This is a man who cannot write. His right hand is lifeless. His left hand can now hold a cup but cannot be used to write," she said.

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Byanyima questioned claims that her husband was recovering, arguing that his current condition did not support such assurances.

"There is no assurance that anyone can give unless they have a political agenda that this man is okay. He is not," she said.

She also questioned whether the medical care he was receiving was sufficient to establish the full extent of his health problems.

"And he is not in the hands of people who know what is going on in his body," she added.

"Stop playing political football with the life of a human being. Let the man go and save his life," she said.

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Her concerns follow conflicting accounts of negotiations involving the government and Dr Besigye.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao has said government officials are pursuing talks aimed at finding a political solution to the cases involving Dr Besigye and other detained opposition figures.

Gen Salim Saleh, the presidential adviser on Defence and Security, also revealed in October that he had reconnected with Dr Besigye after years of political differences.

He said he intervened in the opposition leader's medical care after Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba asked him to handle the matter.

Gen Saleh expressed hope that their engagement could produce a common understanding within three to six months.

However, Dr Besigye's family and leaders of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) have disputed claims that he is participating in negotiations for his release.

They maintain that he wants bail to seek proper medical care before returning to court to answer the charges against him.

Dr Besigye has been in detention since November 2024, when security operatives seized him in Nairobi and brought him to Uganda.