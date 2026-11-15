Bujjingo and Susan Makula reveal daughter’s face at church service

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and Susan Makula revealed their daughter’s face at church on November 15, 2026.

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and Susan Makula revealed their daughter’s face at church on November 15, 2026.

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and Susan Makula introduced their three-month-old daughter, Grace Beretta Bujjingo, to the House of Prayer Ministries International congregation during a church service on November 15, 2026.

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and Susan Makula have revealed their daughter’s face during a church service on November 15, 2026, three months after welcoming the baby.

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The couple showed the child, Grace Beretta Bujjingo, to the congregation, bringing their daughter into public view after announcing her birth in August.

Bujjingo leads House of Prayer Ministries International. Ahead of Sunday’s service, Salt TV reported that he and Makula planned to bring their daughter for dedication alongside other children.

Grace was born on August 14, 2026. Bujjingo confirmed her arrival the following day through social media messages in which he thanked God and praised Makula.

In the announcement, the pastor described their daughter as a blessing and said the couple were excited and grateful. He also thanked Makula for giving him a gift he would treasure.

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Her birth drew congratulations from friends and public figures, including businessman Frank Gashumba and former East African Legislative Assembly member Fred Mukasa Mbidde.