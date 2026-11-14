Bus Operators Hike Western Uganda Fares as Kihihi and Kanungu Hit Shs65,000

The United Bus Owners Association (UBOA) has raised fares across 31 western Uganda routes starting November 14, 2026. Travellers to Kihihi and Kanungu face the highest prices at Shs65,000.

Bus operators have raised fares on several routes from Kampala to western Uganda, with passengers heading to Kihihi and Kanungu facing charges of Shs65,000.

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The United Bus Owners Association (UBOA) issued the revised fares, which take effect on November 14, 2026. Its notice covers 31 routes across western Uganda.

Passengers travelling from Kampala to Mbarara will pay Shs40,000. Those heading to Ishaka or Ntungamo will pay Shs45,000.

The association set the Kampala–Kabale fare at Shs50,000 and the Kampala–Kisoro fare, via Kabale, at Shs60,000. Travellers to Rukungiri will pay Shs55,000.

On the Fort Portal corridor, passengers will pay Shs45,000 to Fort Portal, Shs55,000 to Kasese and Shs60,000 to Bwera. The Kampala–Bundibugyo fare stands at Shs55,000.

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The changes also cover routes to the Bunyoro sub-region. The association lists fares to Hoima and Masindi at Shs30,000 each, while passengers heading to Kagadi will pay Shs40,000.

Kiboga has the lowest fare on the schedule at Shs25,000. Kihihi and Kanungu share the highest charge at Shs65,000.

The notice bears a stamp dated November 13, 2026. It does not explain the fare changes or list previous charges. This makes it difficult to establish how much each fare has increased.