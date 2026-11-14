Lyca Mobile Uganda has directed customers whose SIM cards were registered before June 5, 2026, to register them again

Lyca Mobile Uganda has directed customers whose SIM cards were registered before June 5, 2026, to register them again

Confusion as Lyca Mobile requires customers to re-register SIM cards over ‘data mismatch’

Lyca Mobile Uganda is urging customers who registered SIM cards before June 5, 2026, to redo their KYC verification after discovering data mismatches. Affected subscribers risk service disruption if they do not update their details with a valid ID.

Lyca Mobile Uganda has directed customers whose SIM cards were registered before June 5, 2026, to register them again or risk service disruption.

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The company says affected subscribers must visit an authorised retailer or service centre with their original national identity card or foreign national registration document to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

The telecom this week sent out SMS notices informing subscribers that their registration details do not match verification records.

Customers with several affected numbers have been instructed to update each one.

“There is a mismatch with ur KYC details. Visit nearest Lyca retailer/service center with ur National ID, Passport and redo KYC for all your numbers,” reads one message shared by a customer.

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Lyca Mobile clarified that receiving a mismatch notice does not necessarily mean a subscriber supplied incorrect information.

“Some of the SIM registration details do not match the required verification records. It does not necessarily mean that you provided incorrect information during registration,” the company said.

Its responses did not explain what caused the discrepancies or why the exercise targets SIM cards registered before June 5, 2026.

Lyca Mobile urged affected customers to complete re-registration as soon as possible but did not specify a deadline.

The company stressed that the process is free at authorised service points.

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“No customer should be asked to pay for this process,” it said.

That clarification followed a barrage of complaints from subscribers including allegations that agent were demanded money to correct their KYC details.

Other complainants questioned why they must repeat registration and why the company keeps sending reminders.

One subscriber said they could not access their national ID until mid-December. They also sought clarity on what would happen to their airtime and unused data if services were interrupted.

The company also acknowledged a complaint that notices continued after a customer had completed re-registration. It requested the subscriber’s number to follow up.

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