Spiro rewards Rwenzori Marathon champion Leonard Chemonges with electric motorcycle

Leonard Chemonges has received a brand-new electric motorcycle from Spiro Uganda in recognition of his record-breaking victory at the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon.

Leonard Chemonges has received a brand-new electric motorcycle from Spiro Uganda in recognition of his record-breaking victory at the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon.

Rwenzori Marathon champion Leonard Chemonges has been rewarded with a brand-new Spiro electric motorcycle following his record-breaking victory in Kasese, supporting his future training and green mobility.

Ugandan long-distance runner Leonard Chemonges has received a brand-new electric motorcycle from Spiro Uganda in recognition of his record-breaking victory at the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chemonges was presented with the motorcycle on Friday, November 13, 2026, during a ceremony at Spiro Uganda's assembly plant in Namanve.

The handover was conducted by Spiro Uganda's deputy country head, Bruce Mucunguzi, alongside Rwenzori Marathon chief executive officer Amos Wekesa.

The athlete earned the reward after winning the men's 42-kilometre race at the marathon held in Kasese on August 22, 2026.

He completed the demanding course in two hours, 13 minutes and 26 seconds, setting a new course record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The race took runners through a route with an elevation of approximately 410 metres, making Chemonges' performance one of the highlights of this year's event.

Speaking during the handover, Mucunguzi said the company was pleased to recognise the athlete's achievement while strengthening its partnership with the Rwenzori Marathon.

"We are excited to have partnered with the Rwenzori Marathon in solidarity with the runners and everyone who makes this incredible event possible. Today, we are particularly delighted to hand over a brand-new Spiro motorcycle to Leonard Chemonges in recognition of his outstanding achievement," he said.

Mucunguzi explained that the partnership forms part of the company's efforts to promote healthy lifestyles while encouraging environmentally friendly transport.

"This partnership reflects what Spiro stands for which is promoting green mobility, supporting a healthier environment and contributing to improved air quality through sustainable transportation. Our collaboration with the Rwenzori Marathon is one we envision building on for the long term," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leonard Chemonges has received a brand-new electric motorcycle from Spiro Uganda in recognition of his record-breaking victory at the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon.

Chemonges welcomed the reward and said he intends to use the motorcycle to support his training and preparations for upcoming competitions.

The athlete hopes to build on his success at the Rwenzori Marathon as he pursues further achievements in long-distance running.

Wekesa congratulated Chemonges on his performance and praised Spiro for recognising Ugandan sporting talent.

He said partnerships between private companies and sporting organisations can create opportunities for athletes while encouraging young people to pursue their ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wekesa also expressed admiration for Spiro's motorcycle assembly operations in Namanve, particularly the employment opportunities created for young Ugandans.

"Spiro is doing a great job. I am particularly impressed by what I have seen here at the assembly plant, especially the number of young people employed and actively involved in assembling these motorcycles," Wekesa said.

"It is encouraging to see a company investing in young people, creating employment and contributing to Uganda's development. We are excited to be associated with Spiro."

Leonard Chemonges has received a brand-new electric motorcycle from Spiro Uganda in recognition of his record-breaking victory at the 2026 Rwenzori Marathon.

The partnership comes as Spiro continues expanding its electric motorcycle operations in Uganda, where the company is promoting battery-powered transport as an alternative to conventional petrol motorcycles.

Through its local assembly activities and battery-swapping infrastructure, Spiro aims to make electric motorcycles more accessible while supporting employment and cleaner transport.

The company said its collaboration with the Rwenzori Marathon demonstrates how businesses can support sporting excellence while promoting environmental sustainability.