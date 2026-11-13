Masaka suspected cannibal to face public trial at Ssaza ground

The Judiciary has scheduled November 23, 2026, for the public High Court trial of murder suspect Kulaish Kamugisha at Ssaza grounds in Masaka. Presided over by Justice Vincent Wagona, the mobile court aims to allow local residents to follow proceedings directly.

The Judiciary has set November 23, 2026, for the public trial of Kulaish Kamugisha, alias Fred Mujulizi, a murder suspect accused of killing people and consuming human remains.

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The High Court will hear the case at Ssaza grounds in Masaka through its mobile court programme. Justice Vincent Wagona will preside over the proceedings.

The arrangement will allow residents and affected families to follow the trial in person. The Judiciary said the mobile court initiative aims to bring judicial services closer to communities.

Kamugisha faces one count of murder after prosecutors amended the charges against him. The Masaka Chief Magistrate’s Court committed him to the High Court after the prosecution reported that investigations were complete.

During the committal proceedings, prosecutors withdrew three other charges against Kamugisha and all charges against his co-accused, Huzair Kyambadde. The two appeared remotely from Luzira Prison before Chief Magistrate Prima Kyomugisha.

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Police identified Kamugisha as a moneylender from Kasala in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City.

His arrest followed investigations into the discovery of a woman’s severed head at Kako Cell, along the Kako–Mukungwe Road, on September 29, 2026. Officers later recovered a headless body at Butale Cell in Kyanamukaka.

In an October statement, regional police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said Kamugisha had led detectives through a reconstruction of the alleged killing.

Police alleged that a traditional healer had offered him Shs2 million to obtain human body parts and paid Shs250,000 in advance. Those allegations formed part of the investigation. Prosecutors subsequently withdrew the charges against his co-accused.

Detectives also recovered clothing, gumboots, a saucepan and items they suspected were connected to ritual activities. Police said they had secured the exhibits for forensic examination.

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The investigation has since widened. Police have reviewed older murder files in Greater Masaka to establish whether Kamugisha had links to other killings.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has publicly linked the suspect to 38 killings across several districts. That allegation remains unproven, while the forthcoming trial concerns the murder charge committed to the High Court.

Meanwhile, police have appealed for help identifying another woman whose remains they linked to the investigation. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said relatives or friends had yet to identify her.