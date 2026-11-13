NRM Dismisses Reports of CEC Rejecting Gen Muhoozi's Presidential Bid

The National Resistance Movement has firmly rejected reports claiming its Central Executive Committee blocked a proposal to back Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Uganda's next president. Secretary General Richard Todwong labeled the stories completely false.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has rejected reports that its Central Executive Committee rejected a proposal to position Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Uganda’s next president.

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In a statement dated November 12, 2026, NRM secretary general Richard Todwong dismissed the account of a closed-door committee meeting held on November 10, 2026.

“In the story, the author claimed that the NRM party rejected a bid to position General Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Uganda’s next president. That story is completely false,” Todwong said.

His response follows an AFP report that cited five party sources who attended the meeting. They claimed that members opposed a proposal to back Kainerugaba as President Yoweri Museveni’s successor ahead of the 2031 presidential election.

According to AFP, the committee abandoned a vote after several members challenged the proposal. Four members had voted in favour and three against when the process stopped, the sources said.

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Todwong said the committee routinely considers political, social and economic issues affecting Ugandans.

He added that the party would announce any decisions through its official channels at the appropriate time. He urged the public to disregard false online reports.