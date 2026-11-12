No resistance against Gen Kainerugaba’s presidential bid - PLU

Daudi Kabanda of the Patriotic League of Uganda has dismissed claims that NRM's CEC rejected Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's 2031 presidential bid, labeling the reports as false propaganda.

Daudi Kabanda, the head of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) chairman's office, has dismissed reports that senior National Resistance Movement (NRM) officials rejected Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's bid to succeed President Yoweri Museveni in 2031.

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In a post on X on Thursday, November 12, 2026, Kabanda described the reports as false propaganda and insisted that Kainerugaba's presidential ambitions had faced no opposition within the ruling party.

"Our attention has been drawn to FAKE propaganda circulating on foreign social networks claiming that CEC, the highest organ of the NRM has rejected Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the most suitable person to replace President Museveni in 2031," Kabanda wrote.

"We wish to inform all our supporters that this is NOT true. Gen Kainerugaba’s Presidential bid has not faced any resistance. We urge all supporters to remain steadfast as President Museveni manages the process."

Kabanda, who also represents Kasambya County in Parliament, made the remarks amid reports of disagreements within the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) over Museveni's succession.

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On November 11, 2026, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that senior NRM officials had opposed a proposal to endorse Kainerugaba as Museveni's successor during a closed-door CEC meeting at State House Entebbe on November 10.

Five participants told AFP that the committee abandoned a vote on Kainerugaba's proposed candidature after several members challenged the plan.

According to the sources, four members had voted in favour and three against before the exercise stopped. The committee has 28 members.

NRM second national vice-chairperson Calvin Echodu reportedly advised Museveni to withdraw his son from military service and assign him a civilian role to prepare him for political leadership.

Echodu also reportedly urged Museveni to seek another term in 2031, arguing that Kainerugaba needed more time to prepare for the presidency.

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The reports followed an earlier CEC meeting on October 27, 2026, when Museveni presented a paper outlining the qualities he considered necessary for Uganda's next president.

The president reportedly highlighted his son's military experience and leadership credentials while inviting senior party officials to discuss his suitability.

Following that meeting, Kabanda said Museveni had endorsed Kainerugaba as his preferred successor.

Kainerugaba, 52, serves as Chief of Defence Forces and chairman of the PLU, a political pressure group that has mobilised support for his presidential ambitions.

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In September 2026, Kabanda announced that Kainerugaba intended to contest the 2031 presidential election.

The latest disagreement has renewed debate over who will succeed Museveni, who has led Uganda since 1986.