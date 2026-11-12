CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba promotes CID boss Tom Magambo to Acting Lieutenant Colonel

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promoted CID Director Tom Magambo Rwabudongo from Major to Acting Lieutenant Colonel. The move marks another key milestone in Magambo's security and intelligence career.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has promoted the Director of the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Tom Magambo Rwabudongo, from Major to Acting Lieutenant Colonel in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

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The promotion was announced on Thursday, November 12 in a statement issued by the UPDF Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Col Chris Magezi.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, approved the promotion of Magambo, who holds the police rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP).

"The UPDF fraternity congratulates Lieutenant Colonel Magambo for the well deserved promotion and wish him continued success in his duties," Col Magezi said.

The promotion marks another milestone in Magambo's security career, which spans intelligence gathering, regional security coordination and criminal investigations.

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President Yoweri Museveni appointed Magambo CID director on January 25, 2022, replacing Grace Akullo, who had led the directorate for about a decade.

Before the appointment, Magambo served in the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), where he held several senior positions, including director of analysis and head of counterintelligence.

He also coordinated the Eastern African Fusion and Liaison Unit, a regional intelligence centre based in Entebbe that supports cooperation against terrorism and organised crime.

His appointment to lead CID in 2022 attracted public attention after President Museveni promoted him from Private to Major in the UPDF.

Magambo became the first officer from outside the police force to head the directorate, reflecting the deployment of military and intelligence officers to senior police positions.

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In February 2025, President Museveni renewed Magambo's contract as CID director, allowing him to continue overseeing criminal investigations across the country.