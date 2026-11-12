Joel Isabirye denies receiving Shs250m for Chameleone’s TV, lists Shs66m costs

Media consultant Joel Isabirye has refuted claims by singer Jose Chameleone that he was paid Shs250 million to set up a TV station, clarifying that total expenditure reached just Shs66 million before UCC funding requirements stalled the project.

Media consultant Joel Isabirye has denied receiving Shs250 million from singer Joseph Mayanja, known as Jose Chameleone, to set up a television station.

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In a statement dated November 10, 2026, Isabirye blamed the project’s failure to launch on unmet Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) requirements, including proof of sufficient funding.

He issued the response after remarks he attributed to Chameleone that the singer paid a consultant Shs250 million but received only a test signal.

Isabirye disputed that account. He said Chameleone spent no more than Shs70 million across several stages of the project, rather than paying Shs250 million to the consultant.

Joel Isabirye

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According to Isabirye, Chameleone approached his team in 2020 for help to establish the station. The team carried out preparatory work and took the application to UCC.

He claimed the project stalled because Chameleone did not demonstrate the financial capacity to start and run the station.

Isabirye said he holds correspondence from UCC to support his account. However, the statement did not include those documents.

He listed Shs10 million for control room computers, Shs23 million for UCC application and licence fees, and Shs12 million in consultancy fees for the application phase.

He also cited Shs17 million for hiring an encoder and decoder, alongside Shs4 million in rent for a studio and office in Makindye.

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Those listed expenses total Shs66 million.

Isabirye said his team kept receipts and deposit slips for all payments. He added that the team shared copies with Daniela Atim through weekly reports at Chameleone’s request.

He also denied that the dispute had gone before a commercial court.